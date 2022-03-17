Challenge Coins Depict Miami's Cuban "Mafia" and Art Acevedo as Elvis Presley

But five months after the high-profile ouster, a person or persons unknown seemingly got so inspired by Acevedo's remark that they immortalized it as a collectible "challenge coin." Challenge coins are often used by members of the military and police departments to commemorate specific occasions, units, and people. Some militant far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, also create and collect challenge coins.
The coin, which was first reported by the anonymous MPD blog the Morales Herald, depicts three members of the Miami City Commission known as the Three Amigos — Manolo Reyes, Joe Carollo, and Alex Diaz de la Portilla — as Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci in a spoof of the Goodfellas movie poster. It features Acevedo's popular catchphrase: "You lie, you die," a street sign that reads "Mafia Way," and a likeness of Acevedo in Elvis Presley garb — that last touch seemingly alluding to the bizarre special city commission meetings in which Carollo agonized over the tightness of Acevedo's pants as he played an old video of Acevedo dancing at a charity event.
It also portrays Carollo in the starring role, as Robert De Niro's mafioso character, Jimmy Conway.
Although the three Cuban-American commissioners were insulted by Acevedo's "Mafia" insinuation, Carollo seems to have come around to the term. After Acevedo was fired, he played The Godfather theme song at then-interim Chief Manuel Morales' swearing-in ceremony to mark the moment.
A recent screenshot obtained by New Times shows that someone with the profile "babypillow20" auctioned the coin in a package bundle on eBay for $51 alongside a second challenge coin modeled after the Death tarot card of the grim reaper. This coin, however, features the City of Miami seal and a skeletal hand signaling "OK" with thumb and forefinger touching in a circle a gesture some groups have used to signal "white power."
3 months since @MoralesMiamiPD was sworn in as city commission's handpicked interim chief as @JoeCarolloNow played THE GODFATHER music, and he has reversed EVERY major move by ex-chief @ArtAcevedo including rehiring ALL fired and demoted cops #BecauseMiami https://t.co/xH9A4PxKZT pic.twitter.com/kG5PEzTWTm— Because Miami (@BecauseMiami) January 13, 2022
The eBay listing is no longer available on the site but the screenshot indicates that it received nine bids.
The Morales Herald blog appeared shortly after Morales was installed as interim chief in the wake of Acevedo's ouster. The blog's first post on January 5 claimed that Morales, who was supposed to be interim chief until a search could be done, was actually the permanent chief installed by the commission. Nearly two months later, Morales was appointed chief. The blog's primary focus has been to denigrate Morales and release unflattering information about him and the MPD.
Morales was out of the office and unavailable to comment for this story.