Challenge Coins Depict Miami's Cuban "Mafia" and Art Acevedo as Elvis Presley

March 17, 2022 8:00AM

Challenge coins depicting Miami City Commissioners Manolo Reyes, Joe Carollo, and Alex Diaz de la Portilla as Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci in a spoof of the Goodfellas movie poster (left) and with the City of Miami seal and a skeletal hand gesturing "OK," which some groups have used to signal "white power."
Challenge coins depicting Miami City Commissioners Manolo Reyes, Joe Carollo, and Alex Diaz de la Portilla as Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci in a spoof of the Goodfellas movie poster (left) and with the City of Miami seal and a skeletal hand gesturing "OK," which some groups have used to signal "white power."
When former Miami Police Department (MPD) Chief Art Acevedo joked that the "Cuban Mafia" runs his department, city leaders were so offended by the remark — which echoed a term that Cuban dictator Fidel Castro used to alienate exiles in South Florida when he was alive — that they swiftly and theatrically booted Miami's top cop.

But five months after the high-profile ouster, a person or persons unknown seemingly got so inspired by Acevedo's remark that they immortalized it as a collectible "challenge coin." Challenge coins are often used by members of the military and police departments to commemorate specific occasions, units, and people. Some militant far-right groups, including the Proud Boys, also create and collect challenge coins.

The coin, which was first reported by the anonymous MPD blog the Morales Herald, depicts three members of the Miami City Commission known as the Three Amigos — Manolo Reyes, Joe Carollo, and Alex Diaz de la Portilla — as Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro, and Joe Pesci in a spoof of the Goodfellas movie poster. It features Acevedo's popular catchphrase: "You lie, you die," a street sign that reads "Mafia Way," and a likeness of Acevedo in Elvis Presley garb — that last touch seemingly alluding to the bizarre special city commission meetings in which Carollo agonized over the tightness of Acevedo's pants as he played an old video of Acevedo dancing at a charity event.

It also portrays Carollo in the starring role, as Robert De Niro's mafioso character, Jimmy Conway.

Although the three Cuban-American commissioners were insulted by Acevedo's "Mafia" insinuation, Carollo seems to have come around to the term. After Acevedo was fired, he played The Godfather theme song at then-interim Chief Manuel Morales' swearing-in ceremony to mark the moment.
A recent screenshot obtained by New Times shows that someone with the profile "babypillow20" auctioned the coin in a package bundle on eBay for $51 alongside a second challenge coin modeled after the Death tarot card of the grim reaper. This coin, however, features the City of Miami seal and a skeletal hand signaling "OK" with thumb and forefinger touching in a circle a gesture some groups have used to signal "white power."

The eBay listing is no longer available on the site but the screenshot indicates that it received nine bids.
Someone with the profile "babypillow20" auctioned the coins in a package bundle on eBay for $51.
Someone with the profile "babypillow20" auctioned the coins in a package bundle on eBay for $51.
Screenshot obtained by New Times
MPD public information officer Michael Vega tells New Times that he and Assistant Chief Cherise Gause were not aware of either coin or their origins until notified by New Times. Gause did not respond to a request on Tuesday for an interview about the coins and the Morales Herald.

The Morales Herald blog appeared shortly after Morales was installed as interim chief in the wake of Acevedo's ouster. The blog's first post on January 5 claimed that Morales, who was supposed to be interim chief until a search could be done, was actually the permanent chief installed by the commission. Nearly two months later, Morales was appointed chief. The blog's primary focus has been to denigrate Morales and release unflattering information about him and the MPD.

Morales was out of the office and unavailable to comment for this story.
Joshua Ceballos is staff writer for Miami New Times. He is a Florida International University alum and a born-and-bred Miami boy.
Contact: Joshua Ceballos

