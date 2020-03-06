As Miami Teams Make Coronavirus Plans, Fans Must Weigh the Risk of Attending Games

This week, the Miami Herald put out a detailed look at how every sports team in South Florida plans to move forward now that the novel coronavirus almost assuredly will become a pandemic that impacts every community. Since it's more of a question of "when" the virus will become a concern locally than "if" it will, Miami's teams are rightly getting ahead of things and making plans for the future.

The situation is getting real. It's no longer an overreaction to something far, far away in China — coronavirus is getting increasingly closer to home, with the first positive tests now confirmed in Florida. Ultra Music Festival has already been canceled, so it's not farfetched to think sports games also could be called off if things get out of control.

For Miami sports fans, it might be time to consider taking precautions. If the teams are protecting themselves, it only makes sense that the fans must do the same. Fans might not want to wait for their team to say it's not safe to take their money.

For most athletes, the practices of signing autographs and shaking fans' hands have been put on hold. That, of course, comes at the worst time possible for Miami Marlins fans who have traveled north to Jupiter for spring training, a months-long exercise that has incredibly close fan-to-player contact ingrained in its tradition. According to radio host and Marlins insider Craig Mish, even though Major League Baseball has made recommendations for players as to how they should interact with fans, the Marlins haven't gone that far as of yet.

The Marlins have not discouraged their players from signing autographs. I witnessed many signing today. The organization handed out markers for photos and cards and ball point pens for baseballs to the players so they can sign. This is not that difficult. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) March 5, 2020

Crowds are small at spring training compared to other events, however, and in a few weeks, the Marlins will head down to Miami to play at Marlins Park.

Luckily, this is one of the slowest times of the year for South Florida sports, so there is some time to assess the situation. The Panthers are closing out their season, one that seems certain to end, once again, without a playoff appearance. The Miami Dolphins don't host a game for a good six months. The Marlins still have a few weeks to figure this thing out before Opening Day on March 26.

The Miami Heat, however, is a different story. The team is smack-dab in the middle of a season, and on any given night, there are 18,000 fans packed elbow-to-elbow inside the arena. Heat fans will be the first to have to make the tough decision about whether it's worth the risk to attend a game. With the Heat headed to the playoffs, the season is likely to stretch into late April at the very least. It will be interesting to see if fans — even those who have already purchased and paid for tickets — decide to stay home and watch the games on TV.

In many cases, the reward of seeing a game that, in the long run, isn't anything all that special doesn't warrant the risk of huddling next to 20,000 to 80,000 people at a sporting event, using the same bathrooms, and touching all of the same door handles and countertops. South Florida sports fans will have to make this decision soon, if the decision isn't already made for them.