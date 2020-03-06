 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Major League Baseball has made recommendations for players as to how they should interact with fans.
Major League Baseball has made recommendations for players as to how they should interact with fans.
Photo by Eric Kilby / Flickr

As Miami Teams Make Coronavirus Plans, Fans Must Weigh the Risk of Attending Games

Ryan Yousefi | March 6, 2020 | 8:00am
AA

This week, the Miami Herald put out a detailed look at how every sports team in South Florida plans to move forward now that the novel coronavirus almost assuredly will become a pandemic that impacts every community. Since it's more of a question of "when" the virus will become a concern locally than "if" it will, Miami's teams are rightly getting ahead of things and making plans for the future.

The situation is getting real. It's no longer an overreaction to something far, far away in China — coronavirus is getting increasingly closer to home, with the first positive tests now confirmed in Florida. Ultra Music Festival has already been canceled, so it's not farfetched to think sports games also could be called off if things get out of control.

For Miami sports fans, it might be time to consider taking precautions. If the teams are protecting themselves, it only makes sense that the fans must do the same. Fans might not want to wait for their team to say it's not safe to take their money.

Related Stories

For most athletes, the practices of signing autographs and shaking fans' hands have been put on hold. That, of course, comes at the worst time possible for Miami Marlins fans who have traveled north to Jupiter for spring training, a months-long exercise that has incredibly close fan-to-player contact ingrained in its tradition. According to radio host and Marlins insider Craig Mish, even though Major League Baseball has made recommendations for players as to how they should interact with fans, the Marlins haven't gone that far as of yet.

Crowds are small at spring training compared to other events, however, and in a few weeks, the Marlins will head down to Miami to play at Marlins Park.

Luckily, this is one of the slowest times of the year for South Florida sports, so there is some time to assess the situation. The Panthers are closing out their season, one that seems certain to end, once again, without a playoff appearance. The Miami Dolphins don't host a game for a good six months. The Marlins still have a few weeks to figure this thing out before Opening Day on March 26.

The Miami Heat, however, is a different story. The team is smack-dab in the middle of a season, and on any given night, there are 18,000 fans packed elbow-to-elbow inside the arena. Heat fans will be the first to have to make the tough decision about whether it's worth the risk to attend a game. With the Heat headed to the playoffs, the season is likely to stretch into late April at the very least. It will be interesting to see if fans — even those who have already purchased and paid for tickets — decide to stay home and watch the games on TV.

In many cases, the reward of seeing a game that, in the long run, isn't anything all that special doesn't warrant the risk of huddling next to 20,000 to 80,000 people at a sporting event, using the same bathrooms, and touching all of the same door handles and countertops. South Florida sports fans will have to make this decision soon, if the decision isn't already made for them. 

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >