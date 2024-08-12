Metal Detectors Cause Long Delays for Broward Students on First School Day

The metal detectors debut is less than smooth in Broward. Hundreds of students were still in line at West Broward High School seven minutes after first period began. Similar scenes happening at other high schools. Story at noon on @nbc6. pic.twitter.com/5NRZUT7Ipf — Ari Odzer (@ariodzernbc6) August 12, 2024

I’m hearing @browardschools gave up on metal detectors today and just let kids in without going through metal detectors re fixing this was a total disaster. — Scott Travis (@smtravis) August 12, 2024

the metal detectors suck, they gave up on them 40 minutes after school started (the line was still huge) and just let everyone in pic.twitter.com/8ameZEVznL — jams (cats and dead team fan) (@j_vmess) August 12, 2024

Kid was dropped off at his @browardschools highschool at 7:15. He actually got to the metal detectors at 8:15, and got to class at 8:30. Bell rings at 7:40. Fantastic job @browardschools pic.twitter.com/jAMSV4y3Ku — The Beast M.B.A. (@MiamiRadioBeast) August 12, 2024

We apologize to @browardschools high school students and families for the long lines and wait times at the metal detectors this morning. We sincerely thank our students for their patience. Please remember to avoid bringing metal items or remove them from your bag as you approach… — John J Sullivan (@Johnjsully) August 12, 2024