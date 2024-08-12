 Broward Students See Delays From Metal Detectors on First School Day | Miami New Times
Metal Detectors Cause Long Delays for Broward Students on First School Day

One parent called his daughter's school a "shit show" this morning after metal detectors caused long lines for students heading into class.
August 12, 2024
New metal detectors at Broward County public high schools caused long delays on Monday, August 12, the first day of the 2024-25 school year.
New metal detectors at Broward County public high schools caused long delays on Monday, August 12, the first day of the 2024-25 school year. CBS News screenshot

On Monday morning, Broward County high schools looked more like Transportation Security Administration checkpoints than campuses where students were returning for the first day of school.

Beginning this school year, Broward high school students have to walk through metal detectors upon entering the building, as required by the Broward School Board. The school district also instituted a cellphone ban for all students during school hours, which has incensed many students and parents.

Videos and pictures from the county's first day of school on August 12 showed hundreds of kids in line waiting to pass through the metal detectors. Students and parents were outraged by the chaos.

The lines were so backed up that students were still waiting by the time the bell rang and the first period began.

Sun Sentinel journalist Scott Travis wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that some school administrators decided to scrap the metal detectors as the lines were not letting up.
An X user added that his school also gave up on the metal detectors 40 minutes after school started with dozens of students still waiting.

"The metal detectors suck," he wrote. "They gave up on them 40 minutes after school started (line was still huge) and just let everyone in." One parent said Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was a "shit show" this morning. He added that his daughter waited nearly two hours in line for the metal detectors.

"The bright idea of metal detectors had kids wrapped around the school," the parent wrote. "Parents had to drop kids off blocks away so they could get in line. My daughter just went in from being dropped off at 7:30. @browardschools Thanks for nothing."

Longtime radio personality Brian "The Beast" London said his kid's metal detector experience was the opposite of smooth.
John Sullivan, chief communications and legislative affairs officer for Broward Schools, took to X to apologize for the madness Monday morning after parents and students expressed their frustrations online. The county will be making "necessary adjustments" to speed up the process, according to his statement.

"We apologize to @browardschools high school students and families for the long lines and wait times at the metal detectors this morning," Sullivan wrote. "We sincerely thank our students for their patience."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
