Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes Resigns, Allowing Republicans 2020 Advantage
Broward County Supervisor of Elections

Chuck Strouse | November 18, 2018 | 9:43pm
AA

After enduring criticism from all sides, including the White House and U.S. Senate, Broward County's supervisor of elections, Brenda Snipes, has resigned, the Sun Sentineland others reported Sunday.

President Donald Trump had accused Snipes, the chief vote counter in Florida's most Democratic county, of cheating. Republican Sen.-Elect Rick Scott, who vanquished his Democratic opponent Bill Nelson in the manual recount Sunday, parroted his party's leader. And even former governor Jeb Bush, who has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the presidential race against Trump, had called for her removal, saying she had "undermin[ed] Floridians' confidence in the electoral process."

To be sure, Democrats had also criticized Snipes. This past election saw numerous glitches, including a poor design of the ballot that allowed voters to miss the senator's race, slow speed of counting votes, and contradictory statements. Her office has also had significant problems in past elections.

But it was comments from Trump and others — including a group calling itself the Confederate Resistance — that finally chased Snipes from office. Emboldened by Trump's claiming without evidence that Snipes had allowed voters to change clothes and vote more than once, the Confederate group had posted Snipes' personal information.

"It is all open to the public, so I am breaking no law," the group wrote. "This is the address of the Supervisor of Elections in Broward County, Florida, Brenda Snipes, and her phone number. Like I said, I am breaking no law."

As a result of her resignation, either Rick Scott or Gov.-Elect Ron DeSantis will be able to choose a successor. And the choice could have a substantial effect on the 2020 election.

Because Broward is home to the state's most Democratic voters, and the supervisor of elections has substantial control over registering voters, cleaning up the electoral rolls, and equipping polling places — as well as handling mail-in ballots — a Republican appointee could skew things toward that party.

 
Chuck Strouse is editor in chief of Miami New Times. He has shared two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at newspapers including the Miami Herald and Los Angeles Times.

