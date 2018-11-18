Broward Elections Supervisor Brenda Snipes Resigns, Allowing Republicans 2020 Advantage

After enduring criticism from all sides, including the White House and U.S. Senate, Broward County's supervisor of elections, Brenda Snipes, has resigned, the Sun Sentinel and others reported Sunday.

President Donald Trump had accused Snipes, the chief vote counter in Florida's most Democratic county, of cheating. Republican Sen.-Elect Rick Scott, who vanquished his Democratic opponent Bill Nelson in the manual recount Sunday, parroted his party's leader. And even former governor Jeb Bush, who has kept a relatively low profile since leaving the presidential race against Trump, had called for her removal, saying she had "undermin[ed] Floridians' confidence in the electoral process."

There is no question that Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes failed to comply with Florida law on multiple counts, undermining Floridians’ confidence in our electoral process. Supervisor Snipes should be removed from her office following the recounts. — Jeb Bush (@JebBush) November 12, 2018