 Boca Raton Woman Arrested for Sending Bomb Threats to Donald Trump | Miami New Times
Boca Raton Woman Charged With Sending Bomb Threats to Donald Trump

Secret Service says the 60-year-old admitted to calling in bomb threats to Donald Trump and Sen. Marco Rubio.
August 8, 2024
An exterior view of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. A Boca Raton woman is accused of calling in a bomb threat to the property in June 2024.
An exterior view of Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida. A Boca Raton woman is accused of calling in a bomb threat to the property in June 2024. Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images

A 60-year-old woman from Boca Raton has been arrested for sending voicemails to Trump International properties threatening to detonate bombs to kill the former president more than a month before the failed assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania.

"There is a bomb I left on the site, so hopefully you will get everyone evacuated except for Trump," Martha Jane Schoenfeld said in a voicemail left at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach on June 6, according to a federal affidavit.

Once the U.S. Secret Service matched the call to Schoenfeld's number, a federal agent and Boca Raton police officer interviewed the part-time manicurist at her home, where she initially denied knowing anything about the bomb threat. After an investigator told her a phone call trace would likely be performed, Schoenfeld admitted on body camera footage that she had left the bomb threat, according to the affidavit.

Soon after the federal agent left Schoenfeld's apartment, he learned that another bomb threat had been sent to the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas from the same phone number.

"Schoenfeld initially denied making any other threats, but eventually admitted that she had placed a bomb threat call using the same number to Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas," the agent wrote in the charging document.

The agent notes that Schoenfeld also admitted to sending a bomb threat to Sen. Marco Rubio's office around the same time as her call to Donald Trump's Las Vegas property.

Schoenfeld has pleaded not guilty in West Palm Beach federal court to charges of making a bomb threat and threatening a former president. On each count, she faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $250,000 fines. She is free on a $25,000 bond.

"Our client has been charged with threatening President Trump and knowingly making a telephonic bomb threat, as outlined in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Florida filing," Schoenfeld's attorney Mark McMann's website states. "Our client has denied the charges at arraignment, and we are carefully walking her through this incredibly nuanced and highly impactful case."

