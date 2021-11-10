Support Us

Celebrities

Of Course Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy Owns a Mansion in Morningside #BecauseMiami

November 10, 2021 8:00AM

In an investigation published by Insider, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is accused of sexual misconduct against at least two young women.
Photo by Zach Catanzareti Photo/Flickr
One of South Florida's newest residents is facing a slew of sexual misconduct allegations.

No, we're not talking about Donald Trump. We mean "El Presidente," as his fans like to call him.

In an investigation published last week by Insider.com [paywalled], Dave Portnoy, founder of frat-house favorite website Barstool Sports, is accused of choking and filming at least two young women without their consent during sexual encounters at his Nantucket home. The allegations come seven months after Portnoy purchased a waterfront mansion in the Morningside neighborhood of Miami's Upper Eastside.

"It was so painful," one of the women told Insider writer Julia Black. "I kept trying to get away and he was like, 'Stop running away from me. Stop running away from me.'"

Barstool’s attorney called the accusations "half-truths" and "highly misleading." Portnoy has embarked on a scorched-earth campaign against Insider.com, calling the story a hit piece and accusing the publication of exploiting the young women for "political agendas and financial gain."

Portnoy even tried to get #cancelbuisnessinsider trending on Twitter.
In mid-April, the Massachusetts native bought a $14 million waterfront home in Morningside. According to the Real Deal website, Portnoy's nine-bedroom, eight-and-a-half-bathroom home was a record purchase price for the area. He reportedly bought the home through StellaBean Holdings LLC, named after his dog, Stella, who died in 2019.

The mogul, who founded Barstool Sports in 2003 as a sports blog, has since garnered a robust cultlike following of Gen Z men.

In the past, he's generated headlines for doubling down on racist comments, including using the n-word and saying Colin Kaepernick "looks like an ISIS guy."
Alex DeLuca is a fellow at Miami New Times.
