Barcelona Wants to Play La Liga Game at Hard Rock Stadium in January

Whatever comes of David Beckham's long-running quest to bring Major League Soccer to Miami, the city has left no doubt it will absolutely pack a stadium to watch the top fútbol teams in the world. For the past several summers, tens of thousands of fans have jammed into a sold-out Hard Rock Stadium to watch preseason friendly games between the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

So imagine the kind of buzz a real-life, regular-season La Liga game at Hard Rock would generate. It looks like that's exactly what's coming to Miami Gardens in January — and that Lionel Messi's Barcelona squad will be the team coming to town.

The Spanish league announced earlier this summer it plans to play at least one-regular season game in the States, and this morning, Barcelona and La Liga officially requested permission from soccer authorities for the Catalan giants to play that game January 26 in South Florida. Barca would play fellow Catalan side Girona, which has likewise requested permission to travel to Miami, according to Samuel Marsden, ESPN's Barcelona-based soccer correspondent.