Obama Wows Democrats in Miami Four Days Before Election

Thousands of Democrats led by former President Barack Obama flooded Ice Palace Studios just north of downtown Miami Friday afternoon, chanting "Bring it home," decrying the "world of hate" that President Donald Trump has forged, and trying to whip up enthusiasm four days before the November 6 election.

"They said they were gonna clean up corruption but there have been enough indictments to field a football team," said Obama, in a white shirt sleeves rolled up, of the Republicans. "Now they say the economy is good, but where do you think it started."

Crowds stood outside for hours then packed Ice Palace Studios, as an all-star cast of Florida candidates, from Congressional hopeful Donna Shalala to national committee chairperson Tom Perez, to gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum and Senate incumbent Bill Nelson.

Outside, campaign workers pushed support for Amendment four, perhaps the most important thing on the ballot for Democrats in the long term, It would change the Florida constitution to allow nonviolent felons an easier way to gain back their voting rights, which are stripped after a conviction or a guilty plea.

Inside candidates paraded across the stage, praising the former president, spewing bile on Republicans, and pushing issues like health care and immigration that motivate the base.

EXPAND Photo by Chuck Strouse

Shalala and Perez drew particular enthusiasm. Both took an axe to Trump's "politics of division."

"Is President Trump an American?" an unusually animated Shalala asked the crowd. "He sure doesn't act like one. Let's send him back to Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday."

Perez, a Dominican American who addressed the crowd in Spanish and English, said he missed Obama before laying into Trump. "Trump and Obama have nothing in common," he said. "But in two years they will. They will both be ex-Presidents."

Nelson also addressed the crowd in Spanish and English, criticizing his opponent, Governor Rick Scott, for ruining Florida waters and calling him "hashtag Red Tide Rick."

Gillum pointed out that he had been born nearby at Jackson Memorial Hospital and that his mother had been a Dade County school bus driver.

The rally drew thousands of Miamians as well as people from across the state and nation who wanted to get an eye full of the ex-president. Hawk Newsome, president of Black Lives Matter in New York, said he was here registering voters before heading to Atlanta to work for Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Stacey Abrams, whom he called "sister Abrams." He has also been campaigning for Democrats in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in recent weeks, he said. Of Gillum, he said: We need to get this man elected. He is someone we really believe in.

EXPAND Hawk Newsome Photo by Chuck Strouse

Chants punctuated the performance, In an odd moment, a man interrupted Obama's speech by shouting "Antifa" over and over. It was no clear what he meant, and the ex-president just stopped for a moment, looking back in confusion.

One particularly enthusiastic member of the audience was 45-year-old Ronny Carballo, who is a union representative of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. Though Carballo was born in Honduras, he has been in the United States for 28 years. He came at first without papers and has applied for legalization — but still can't vote this time around. He hopes to become a citizen in five years. "In the meantime, I get other people to vote, my brother and sister-in-law, my nieces, and members of my union," he said, adding that he is "100 percent frustrated" that he can't vote. He strongly supports Gillum, he added, "He's black, we're Latino, we've all suffered."