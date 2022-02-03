Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Crime

Bank Robbery Suspect Made It Rain in a Miami Gardens Church Parking Lot

February 3, 2022 2:38PM

A bank robbery suspect tossed cash into the wind at a church in Miami Gardens.
A bank robbery suspect tossed cash into the wind at a church in Miami Gardens. Screenshot via Twitter/@WPTV
Money might not grow on trees, but cash was certainly blowing in the wind Tuesday afternoon after a 40-mile car chase of a suspected bank robber ended at the St. Monica Catholic Church parking lot in Miami Gardens.

"That guy is starting to throw some stuff out of the window," says the unidentified camera operator in the WTVJ NBC 6 news chopper. "He's throwing money out of the window."

It began shortly before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, when a machete-wielding man in a hooded sweatshirt and mask entered a TD Bank branch in Delray Beach. According to a federal criminal complaint (embedded below), a man identified as Herve Fils Viaud threatened to "cut" the assistant manager's throat if his demands weren't met. He was given a bag containing $1,234 in bait money embedded with tracking devices, and the bank's panic alarm was activated.

It was a scene straight out of a heist movie as the suspect hopped into a dark-colored SUV and headed southbound on I-95. Officers pursued the SUV through Broward and Miami-Dade counties, eventually cornering Viaud in the St. Monica Catholic Church parking lot on NW 191st Street in Miami Gardens.

After a ten-minute standoff, it suddenly started to rain — and we don't mean precipitation.

Video shows the driver reaching toward the passenger and tossing cash into the wind. Officers nearby keep their guns trained on him as the bills are carried into gusts of wind in a display reminiscent of the paper bag scene from American Beauty
Viaud surrendered shortly after noon and was taken into custody by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Delray Beach police, who responded to the initial bank robbery report, say the case has been turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The federal complaint states that officers "recovered the money on the scene."

It's unclear whether all of the money was recovered. A call to the Saint Monica Catholic Church was not immediately returned. We presume they were too busy doing this.
PDF — criminalcomplaint.pdf
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Michael Majchrowicz is a staff writer at Miami New Times. He studied journalism at Indiana University and has reported for PolitiFact, The New York Times, Washington Post, the Post and Courier, and Tampa Bay Times.
Contact: Michael Majchrowicz

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Miami by Dummies

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation