Report: Biden Backtracks, Says Homestead Migrant Camp Shouldn't Reopen

Activists, politicians, and the public cried foul last month when the Miami Herald reported that President Joe Biden's administration planned to reopen the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, an unlicensed, for-profit detention center that has held thousands of migrant children who have come to the United States without their parents.

Now, the news website Axios is reporting that Biden opposes the site's reopening and has intervened, ordering the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which is in charge of caring for migrant children, to "find other options."

The Biden administration told Axios that it "remains deeply engaged on the influx of unaccompanied minors at the border and we're working around the clock to find ways to more quickly process individuals and unite children with vetted and confirmed family members or sponsors."

The Homestead detention center opened under the administration of Barack Obama and became a symbol of Donald Trump's hard-line, zero-tolerance immigration policy of family separation. The camp was the subject of national outrage in 2019 because of reports of sexual abuse, human-rights violations, overcrowding, and negligent hiring practices. While inside, children were not allowed to hug each other, had snacks and friendship bracelets confiscated, and reported crying themselves to sleep at night out of fear they'd never be released.

Immigrant-rights and social-justice groups that previously led a grassroots campaign to shut down the facility told New Times the center was no place for children.

For now, it seems, they won't have to worry about Homestead opening up again.

Thomas Kennedy, Florida state director of the nonprofit United We Dream, calls the news a win for community organizers.

"Organizing works," he tweeted this afternoon. "It appears the Homestead detention camp for migrant children will not reopen thanks to the work of advocates on the ground. We will remain vigilant. We will always oppose these immigration profiteers. Not on our watch."

