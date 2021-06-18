Three Arrested After Fraudulent Sale of Woman's Coconut Grove Property

Left: Shirley Gibson stands beside her property on Charles Avenue. Right: A plaque at Gibson's property in historically Bahamian Coconut Grove.

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Three people have been arrested in connection with a real estate fraud scheme that targeted an elderly woman after they attempted to sell her family's century-old properties out from under her.

In early March, 86-year-old Shirley Gibson found out that her lot at 3540 Plaza St. in Coconut Grove had been fraudulently sold when she went to pay taxes on the property and the cashier told her they had already been paid. When Gibson said that was impossible, she was presented with a warranty deed that showed her property had been sold to a Brooklyn firm called Ollie Development LLC.

The deed bore a signature with her name, but Gibson had neither put the property up for sale nor dealt with Ollie Development. County records show the company bought the property for $230,000 on March 4.

Shortly after that exchange at the tax office, a neighbor warned Gibson that another of her properties, a lot on historic Charles Avenue in Coconut Grove, was listed by someone claiming to be Clarence Gibson — Gibson's father — on Zillow. While the property is still listed under his name in county records, he's been dead since 1987.

Both properties have been in Gibson's family for over a century and were bought by her grandfather, who came to Miami from the Bahamas in 1904 and settled in the Grove.

"I remember [the properties] being in my family all my life," Gibson tells New Times. "I never intend to sell them. As long as I'm living, I'm going to keep them."

When Gibson found out that her properties were being targeted by fraudsters, she reached out to attorney David Winker. Winker contacted Zillow to remove the ad for her Charles Avenue lot and reached out to Trans-State Title Insurance Agency, the closing agents on the sale of her Plaza Street property to Ollie Development.

Gary Bodzin, president of Trans-State Title, tells New Times that someone claiming to be Shirley Gibson had listed the Plaza Street property online, and a broker for Ollie Development contacted them to buy the lot. Bodzin says property closings are normally done in person, but the pandemic has led to many documents being signed remotely, leaving a situation ripe for fraudulent activity.

"People didn't want to come in person to a conference room. Apparently, criminals took advantage of that," Bodzin says.

Bodzin says the scam constitutes a theft from the buyer, Ollie Development, and that the property still belongs to Gibson if it was sold fraudulently.

Scams similar to the one allegedly pulled on Gibson have been running rampant, often targeting elderly property owners in historically Black neighborhoods. Miami-Dade police have received more than 50 complaints of houses being sold without the owner's knowledge, according to NBC 6.

Winker reported the fraud to the Miami Police Department's economic-crimes unit. Three people were arrested this week, although their names have not been publicly disclosed.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle plans to hold a press conference about the arrests this afternoon.

Gibson, who will attend the conference with Winker, says she's relieved that the perpetrators have been caught.

"It was scary to think that people could just take your property from you and sell it, and sometimes they get away with it. This time, it didn't go that way," she says.