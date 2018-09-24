At Wynwood Rally, Andrew Gillum Pledges to Ban Discrimination by Sexual Orientation

The small, hot room at the SAVE headquarters in Wynwood could barely contain the hundreds of supporters and reporters and dozens of TV cameras on Monday afternoon. A sweaty throng waved blue Andrew Gillum signs — including one giant cutout of the Tallahassee mayor's face — as they waited for the Democratic candidate for governor who emerged from last month's surprising primary.

The buzzing rally was a stark contrast to Gillum's last visit to Wynwood less than two months ago when a Miami artist unveiled a mural of the then-candidate on NW 24th Street and drew just a few onlookers. Back then, Gillum sat on a curb and chatted with the artist about growing up in Miami as five or so reporters looked on.

Today's event was a reminder of just how far Gillum has come so fast — from an outsider Democratic hopeful to a nationally heralded progressive.