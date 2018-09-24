 


Andrew Gillum speaking at a rally in Wynwood.
Photo by Meg O'Connor

At Wynwood Rally, Andrew Gillum Pledges to Ban Discrimination by Sexual Orientation

Meg O'Connor | September 24, 2018 | 8:21pm
The small, hot room at the SAVE headquarters in Wynwood could barely contain the hundreds of supporters and reporters and dozens of TV cameras on Monday afternoon. A sweaty throng waved blue Andrew Gillum signs — including one giant cutout of the Tallahassee mayor's face — as they waited for the Democratic candidate for governor who emerged from last month's surprising primary.

The buzzing rally was a stark contrast to Gillum's last visit to Wynwood less than two months ago when a Miami artist unveiled a mural of the then-candidate on NW 24th Street and drew just a few onlookers. Back then, Gillum sat on a curb and chatted with the artist about growing up in Miami as five or so reporters looked on.

Today's event was a reminder of just how far Gillum has come so fast — from an outsider Democratic hopeful to a nationally heralded progressive.

With just 43 days to go until Florida's general election this November, the Tallahassee mayor has taken an early lead in most recent polls over Republican Ron DeSantis. Inside SAVE's headquarters, Gillum promised that he'd deliver the governor's mansion the same way he shocked the field in the primary.

"In 43 days, we are going to send a message all across this country that I believe will reverberate across the 50 states, across the world even, that you know what, all hope is not lost," Gillum said as the room broke out into applause. "In 43 days, we will send a message to Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump and all the other haters out there that the power of the people is greater than the people in power."

Crowd at Andrew Gillum's Wynwood rally.
Photo by Meg O'Connor

At the rally, Gillum's message focused on choosing love and unity over division and hate and referenced his track record of supporting LGBTQ rights as the mayor of Tallahassee. He talked about his brother, who came out to his family growing up and later he felt he had to move across the country to California to find somewhere he felt accepted.

"We're going to create a state where you can be in your own skin and love who you want to and still feel protected and safe under the law," Gillum said before promising to pass the Competitive Workforce Act, which would ban discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity or expression in employment and housing.

Just a few hours before the rally, Gillum called DeSantis "unstable and untrustworthy" on Twitter, after DeSantis was called out for repeatedly associating with racists and extremists. After a rally in Sarasota on Saturday drew members of the alt-right Proud Boys, DeSantis told reporters on Monday, "If I have a crowd of 500 people, how the hell am I supposed to know who's in the crowd?"

Asked about his "unstable" remark by Miami Herald reporter David Smiley after the rally, Gillum said, "I saw Mr. DeSantis come apart, apparently the heat of this campaign seems to be getting to him, as he's being asked to quite frankly explain why so many people with such hateful sentiments are coming to his support."

