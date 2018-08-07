At Wynwood Mural Unveiling, Andrew Gillum Insists He Can Win Primary Despite Recent Polls

With just 21 days until the primary, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum now has something in common with the two Democratic front-runners in the race, ex-Miami Beach Mayor Phil Levine and former Rep. Gwen Graham: namely, a prominent presence in Wynwood.

Over the weekend, Miami-based artist Disem used spray paint to create a mural of Gillum on a wall outside of 004 Connec on NW 24th Street. This morning, Gillum showed up to meet the artist and see the mural in person, which sits a few blocks away from Graham's Wynwood office and Levine's campaign headquarters in the hipster neighborhood.

Gillum, who was born in Miami, has been lagging in third or fourth place in most recent polls, but he's strongly supported by the progressive wing of the party — especially since nabbing Bernie Sanders' endorsement last week. Gillum says he's still confident that grassroots support can turn into an electoral surprise at the polls.