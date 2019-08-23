Data Shows Hurricanes Fans Will Pack the Stadium Tomorrow Night Against the Gators

When the Miami Hurricanes face off against the Florida Gators Saturday night at 8 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, the two teams will open not only their season but also the entire NCAA season. The game has been placed on a pedestal, all by itself, for the rest of the nation to watch.

From the sound of things, though, a lot of Canes fans plan to soak up the season opener in person. According to one secondary market outlet, no one is stalking tickets and gobbling them up more than Miamians. It's the first hint that UM-UF could be a de facto home game for the Hurricanes on what is supposed to be a neutral field.

According to SeatGeek data, Miami is the city with the highest percentage of people looking for tickets through the online service. Thirteen percent of searches came from Miami, followed by 11 percent from Orlando, 4 percent from Tampa Bay, and 4 percent from Gainesville, which is less than a two-hour drive to Orlando. While there are many Gators fans who call Miami home, the data points to the likelihood that many Canes fans plan to make the trek up the Turnpike to see their team upset the Gators before their own eyes.

Tickets are so popular for this game that prices are averaging around $360 — the most in-demand event either team has played at Camping World Stadium since SeatGeek began tracking the secondary market in 2010.

As of now, sales for the Canes-Gators matchup is outpacing not only college football games but also a slew of other events recently held at the same stadium. Interest in tomorrow's game is higher than Copa América Centenario 2016, WrestleMania 33, Eagles with Jimmy Buffett in April 2018, and the Rolling Stones in June 2015. That's some eclectic company and some events that famously draw huge crowds.

If history has taught us one thing when it comes to Miami Hurricanes attendance, it's that there is no shortage of fans when the lights are brightest and the games have the most on the line. Tomorrow night will be no exception, so get ready for a deluge of Canes fans.