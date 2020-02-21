Critics Blast Proposal to Build Massive New Jail in Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez wants to build a new jail near the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Earlier this week, New Times broke the news that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is recommending the construction of a nearly $400 million megajail to replace the county's crumbling detention facilities. The proposal took many by surprise — including County Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz, whose turf includes the Village of Virginia Gardens, a small town of about 2,500 nestled beside the planned jail site.

"This will not happen in my district," Diaz tells New Times. "I am very upset that nobody came to me when they released this report."

At a Virginia Gardens council meeting last night, Diaz told the community that he spoke Wednesday with a county official who promised him that a "report is just a report."

"Unfortunately, reports that are just reports turn out to be reality," the commissioner said.

Diaz described most county reports as being voluminous, while the jail proposal came in at a paltry three pages.

"This is something that was very targeted, very precise," Diaz said.

Starting next week, Diaz said his staff would be filing several public records requests to learn more about how the jail proposal came to be.

"I have already requested to the mayor to find any another location in the county to have this type of facility put in place," Diaz said.

Social justice advocates have also railed against the county's plans.

"Instead of addressing the needs of the people in this city, commissioners are now looking to add a fourth jail that will cost us hundreds of millions more dollars and put more people behind bars," says Quayneshia Smith, a regional organizer for the Miami Dream Defenders, an activist group founded after Trayvon Martin's death.

The group is currently running a campaign called "Free the Block" to push for the end of pretrial detention in Miami-Dade. Instead of building a new megajail, the Dream Defenders would rather see county leaders direct more funds toward jobs, housing, education, and mental health care.

"Most people that are in jail in Miami are poor people of color that can't afford to pay bail, not because they're dangerous," Smith says.

The Community Justice Project, a local advocacy group that connects disenfranchised communities with attorneys, has also questioned the county's need for a new detention facility.

"In the midst of a climate and an affordable housing crisis, it's unconscionable that Miami-Dade County is considering spending almost $400 million to cage people," says cofounder Alana Greer.

Despite monitoring the agenda for weeks, we only found out that @MiamiDadeCounty is hearing new jail item b/c of the reporting of @MiamiNewTimes. This is not what democracy should look like. Ran over to mtg- still hoping we’ll have a chance to be heard.https://t.co/3zSla5wWCl — Community Justice Project (@cjpmiami) February 19, 2020

Greer says 79 percent of people in Miami-Dade jails have not been convicted of the charges they are held on. Instead, they are locked up simply because they cannot afford to pay bail — a problem that disproportionately impacts people of color.

And Greer says the proposal for a new jail assumes the county needs to maintain the current number of pretrial detention beds, which she believes is simply not true. She points to a 2018 American Economic Review study on Miami-Dade's bail system, which shows that each inmate released — rather than held on bond — would result in between $55,143 and $99,124 in net economic benefit to the county.

Gimenez has yet to respond to an email from New Times about his memo, but the jail project will be up for discussion at the next county commission meeting March 5. The public is invited to sound off.