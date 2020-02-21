 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez wants to build a new jail near the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.EXPAND
Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez wants to build a new jail near the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
Photo by Theo Karantsalis

Critics Blast Proposal to Build Massive New Jail in Miami-Dade

Theo Karantsalis | February 21, 2020 | 11:57am
AA

Earlier this week, New Times broke the news that Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is recommending the construction of a nearly $400 million megajail to replace the county's crumbling detention facilities. The proposal took many by surprise — including County Commissioner Jose "Pepe" Diaz, whose turf includes the Village of Virginia Gardens, a small town of about 2,500 nestled beside the planned jail site.

"This will not happen in my district," Diaz tells New Times. "I am very upset that nobody came to me when they released this report."

At a Virginia Gardens council meeting last night, Diaz told the community that he spoke Wednesday with a county official who promised him that a "report is just a report."

Related Stories

"Unfortunately, reports that are just reports turn out to be reality," the commissioner said.

Diaz described most county reports as being voluminous, while the jail proposal came in at a paltry three pages.

"This is something that was very targeted, very precise," Diaz said.

Starting next week, Diaz said his staff would be filing several public records requests to learn more about how the jail proposal came to be.

"I have already requested to the mayor to find any another location in the county to have this type of facility put in place," Diaz said.

Social justice advocates have also railed against the county's plans.

"Instead of addressing the needs of the people in this city, commissioners are now looking to add a fourth jail that will cost us hundreds of millions more dollars and put more people behind bars," says Quayneshia Smith, a regional organizer for the Miami Dream Defenders, an activist group founded after Trayvon Martin's death.

The group is currently running a campaign called "Free the Block" to push for the end of pretrial detention in Miami-Dade. Instead of building a new megajail, the Dream Defenders would rather see county leaders direct more funds toward jobs, housing, education, and mental health care.

"Most people that are in jail in Miami are poor people of color that can't afford to pay bail, not because they're dangerous," Smith says.

The Community Justice Project, a local advocacy group that connects disenfranchised communities with attorneys, has also questioned the county's need for a new detention facility.

"In the midst of a climate and an affordable housing crisis, it's unconscionable that Miami-Dade County is considering spending almost $400 million to cage people," says cofounder Alana Greer.

Greer says 79 percent of people in Miami-Dade jails have not been convicted of the charges they are held on. Instead, they are locked up simply because they cannot afford to pay bail — a problem that disproportionately impacts people of color.

And Greer says the proposal for a new jail assumes the county needs to maintain the current number of pretrial detention beds, which she believes is simply not true. She points to a 2018 American Economic Review study on Miami-Dade's bail system, which shows that each inmate released — rather than held on bond — would result in between $55,143 and $99,124 in net economic benefit to the county.

Gimenez has yet to respond to an email from New Times about his memo, but the jail project will be up for discussion at the next county commission meeting March 5. The public is invited to sound off. 

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >