Accused Palmetto Expressway Shooter's Past Gun-Brandishing Charges Come to Light

The 23-year-old Doral man accused of randomly shooting out of a bright-green Lamborghini in a pre-Christmas escapade has an alleged history of firing off and brandishing guns around the streets of Miami, according to police records.



Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia turned himself in last week after police identified him as the man in an Instagram video firing more than a dozen rounds into the air from the passenger seat of the Lamborghini as it darted down the Palmetto Expressway on December 23. He was charged with multiple counts of discharging a firearm on a public road within 1,000 feet of people.



Records obtained by New Times show that Perez-Valdivia had been charged for three previous incidents in which police claimed he illegally exhibited or discharged a firearm in public. In one incident, police said Perez-Valdivia waved loaded guns around in a car for a social media video in Kendall. Another incident amounted to an alleged attempted murder, though prosecutors dropped the case, citing a lack of witness cooperation.



The first incident dates back to May 16, 2020, when a detective driving westbound on Southwest 88th Street in Kendall saw Perez-Valdivia in the passenger seat of a white Mercedes Benz, waving around two firearms, an arrest affidavit alleges. The detective pulled over the vehicle and ordered Perez-Valdivia out, after which point he "spontaneously stated that he was making a social media video" and that the guns did not belong to him," the affidavit states.



Two loaded firearms — one Glock 9mm and a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson — were recovered.



Perez-Valdivia was charged with improper exhibition of a firearm, though the case is listed as nolle prosequi, indicating prosecutors did not pursue the charge.



About a year-and-a-half later, in January 2022, a white Toyota Corolla pulled up next to a dark-colored Corvette in which Perez-Valdivia was riding on Southwest 117th Avenue near Southwest 40th Street in Miami. An arrest affidavit alleges that an unspecified "argument ensued" between Perez-Valdivia and a passenger in the back seat of the Corolla, and that Perez-Valdivia opened fire on the vehicle, striking its rear door, roof, and front windshield before fleeing on Southwest 40th.



Two other occupants of the Toyota positively identified Perez-Valdivia when police showed them a photo array. No one was reported injured in the incident.



On January 5, 2022, the day after the alleged shooting, a detective and a sergeant for the Miami-Dade Police Department paid Perez-Valdivia a visit at his listed Miami residence and found him standing on the sidewalk. According to a third affidavit, Perez-Valdivia pulled out a black pistol, lifted it in the air, and chambered a live round in front of the officers. The affidavit states that Perez-Valdivia dropped the gun onto the ground after law enforcement surrounded him. He was taken into custody without incident.



Perez-Valdivia was charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at the Toyota. He was slapped with additional charges of unlicensed carry of a concealed firearm and improper exhibition of a firearm for the January 5 incident with Miami-Dade police.



According to a closeout memo from the Miami-Dade County state attorney's office, the "victims were initially on board" in the attempted murder case but stopped responding to prosecutors' attempts to contact them. One victim stated that he was not interested in pursuing the case, according to the memo.



In March 2022, the state dropped the attempted murder counts and "filed a bind-down information charging the defendant with improper exhibition of a weapon."



Perez-Valdivia is currently housed at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, according to county records.



On December 28, after his arrest for allegedly spraying bullets into the air on the Palmetto Expressway, Perez-Valdivia's bond on yet another criminal case was revoked. His attorney, Andrew Rier, clarified that the revoked bond stemmed from a March 2022 case against Perez-Valdivia involving a charge of fleeing or eluding police.



"My client is cooperating, and we hope to have the matter resolved quickly," Rier tells New Times.