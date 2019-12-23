Y100 Jingle Ball Brought Boy Bands and Perreo to Miami for Christmas

Christmas came early at this year’s Y100 Jingle Ball: The star-studded night of pop brought festive joy to audiences of all ages with hitmakers like the Jonas Brothers, Khalid and Ozuna all sharing the stage at the BB&T Center.

This was the last date on the Jingle Ball tour, which took off at the start of the month in Tampa and went across the country to cities like Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Dallas before wrapping up in South Florida.

Throughout the evening, boy bands of all sorts stole the show. Opening the ball was former One Direction member Niall Horan, who received a warm welcome from screaming fans before playing his hits “Slow Hands” and “Nice to Meet Ya.”

Horan was followed by newcomer AJ Mitchell and Swedish songstress Zara Larsson. Larsson commanded the stage with her alluring stage presence. Her hits “Symphony” and “Never Forget You” pumped up the crowd and showed Larsson’s versatility and strong vocals.

Young five-piece Why Don’t We played the part of making everyone feel old. The teenaged crowd loved them though, singing to every word of the sleek electro-pop hits. The hip group also did their own rendition of “Feliz Navidad” as well as a medley of pop hits which included Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” and Post Malone’s “Better Now.”

Spanglish Latinx outfit CNCO sparked up the night with songs like “Pretend” and “Reggaeton Lento,” effectively stealing the show with their heated dance moves and rapport with the audience. The group also flaunted their range with a sultry cover of Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” that had everyone in the crowd talking.

Just like CNCO, Ozuna brought some much-needed flavor to the lineup. The reggaeton star shook up the crowd with energetic renditions of his hits like “Te Boté” and the infectious “Taki Taki.”

Not one to play it safe, Ozuna went all out with a pack of dancers and flames that accompanied nearly every song on his set, keeping everyone off their seats and dancing to his every tune.

The effortlessly cool Khalid also proved to be a crowd favorite. His set of hits such as “Location” and “Saturday Nights” helped to balance out some of the more spectacle-driven acts at the ball.

The Jonas Brothers ultimately closed out the show with a set that spanned everything from their Disney-era hits like “S.O.S.” and “Burnin’ Up” to cuts such as “Jealous” and “Cake by the Ocean”.

The now-veteran boy band came onto the stage with an air of well-earned authority that complemented nicely with the younger acts that played before them as well as the Jonas's own history. There’s no point in denying it: boy bands can be a delight, and Jingle Ball was a fun showcase of where they might be headingin the new decade.

In true Christmas spirit, the Jonases played their sweet Christmas single “Like It’s Christmas” while donning Santa hats before wrapping up this season of Jingle Balls with their smash summer hit “Sucker.”

The night ended with loud bursts of white confetti that rained over the crowd. However artificial, for at least one night, there were snowflakes gliding somewhere in South Florida.