Young Musicians Unite Founders Launch Wynwood School of Music

Wynwood has long been a haven for talented graffiti artists to make their mark on walls of the city's most popular restaurants, bars, music venues, condos, and office spaces. Now, aspiring musicians will also find their own dedicated area in the arts district when Wynwood School of Music opens this week.

At the new 3,000-square-foot facility on 29th Street, 18 professional musicians will provide private lessons in orchestral instruments, rhythm, and basic jazz horns along with music theory, production, and songwriting. The school will also host band rehearsals and adult ensembles for up to 300 students each week. The school is equipped with three ensemble rehearsal rooms, seven private lesson rooms, a musical retail space, and a space to repair instruments.

"Whether [students] want to be full-time musicians or have a more reliable job and play on the side, we want them to be well set up to do what they choose," says Zach Larmer, who partnered with musician Sammy Gonzalez for the project.

Related Stories Young Musicians Unite Is More Than an In-School Music Program

The duo is no newcomer to the local music education community. At a time when music education is dwindling in public schools, Larmer and Gonzalez have offered instruction to more than 1,000 students through their non-profit organization, Young Musicians Unite.

To help raise funds for the organization, which was founded in 2013, students from 16 schools around the county come together every year to perform over 100 concerts including an annual Spring Music Festival, which last year brought together more than a dozen bands at Racket in Wynwood, and, according to Gonzalez, raised $153,000.

The opening of a music school is a natural evolution of their work with students over the years, says Dana Pezoldt, cultural projects administrator for Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, which funds Young Musicians Unite with help from the Children's Trust.

"Their role in inspiring young talent and serving as positive role models has filled a void in underserved communities for almost a decade now," says Pezoldt of Larmer and Gonzalez. "It all started with, 'let's just do it, the money will come,' and they have managed to help thousands of kids discover themselves as musicians by giving them the feeling that they can do whatever they want to do."

One of the biggest motivations behind their work, says Larmer, is observing kids benefitting in ways that go beyond music, including socialization and boosts to self-esteem. According to a new study published in the Journal of Educational Psychology, music can also help with academics. Data has shown that high school students who take music courses score significantly better on math, science and English exams than their non-musical peers.

"Music students learn about group dynamics, work ethics, and how to focus," Larmer notes. "Music is an amazing lens through which to learn about life; something that encourages you to express yourself and engage with the environment. Becoming sensitive to music changes the way you experience life — you realize there's music all around you."

Wynwood School of Music. 1260 NW 29th St., Wynwood; 305-359-5515; wynwoodschoolofmusic.com.