Miami's Worst Nightclubs? Reddit Has Strong Opinions

Over the weekend, Reddit user invadrfashcag posed the contentious question in the r/Miami forum: "Reddit, what is Miami's worst nightclub?"
"Not saying which one is [the most] expensive. Not saying which one is the most overrated," they wrote. "Flat out worst. One which even if money was no object you would never go back to ever."
Well, is it Club Space? LIV? Perhaps E11even?
Here are some of the roughly 190 answers (and counting!).
"Liv at Fountainbleau. Terrible crowd. Terrible vibe. Rude service. Highly expensive. Not at all worth it," wrote one user.
"Regatta (unless you absolutely love hanging out with 21 yr olds from UM drinking legally for the first time)," asserted another.
"LIV, Story, Eleven, Daer," wrote another.
"Vendome & Mr Jones," another user contended.
Even the non-natives had some thoughts.
"I went to Miami 3 years ago on a trip with friends, joined this sub and lurked ever since, went to this place called Oasis, like a big outdoor spot with a bunch of different bars. Paid $42 for 2 redbull/vodkas, thats my vote," another user wrote.
