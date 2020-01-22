Stephen Marley and Jason Bonham to Headline Wanee Block Party at Revolution Live

Wanee Block Party — the spiritual successor to the long-running Wanee Music Festival that once took place at Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park — has announced the lineup for its 2020 edition.

Jason Bonham's band Led Zeppelin Evening, along with Blues Traveler and Stephen Marley’s Acoustic Soul, will headline the event, which is set for Saturday, April 25, at Fort Lauderdale's Revolution Live. Jaimoe — the original drummer for the Allman Brothers Band, the founder of Wanee Music Festival — will also perform, under the comforting name of Jaimoe & Friends.

According to Tuesday's announcement, Florida bands the Lee Boys, Bobby Lee Rodgers Trio, Melody Trucks Band, Crazy Fingers, Unlimited Devotion, Ben Sparaco, and Juke will be rounding out the lineup. More acts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The mini festival, which is being presented by by Big 105.9FM and The Allman Brothers Band, will take place both in- and outdoors at the Fort Lauderdale venue. Although $175 VIP tickets were posted for sale on Wednesday morning, limited early bird general admission tickets will be available for purchase at $39.50 starting Friday, January 24 at 10 a.m. After they sell out or after 12 a.m. on Friday, January 31 — whichever comes first — GA tickets will be sold for $59.99 until March 31. If you waited until then and were hoping to save an extra 10 bucks, sadly you'll be out of luck: tickets will be available for $69.99 until the day of the show.

Fort Lauderdale may not have the lush tranquility or the sprawling shrub of Suwannee — just urban sprawl, sadly — but come April, at least it'll have the jams and the Allmans.

