Vnusamr Makes a Comeback With a New Song and an Upcoming Show

The last time the Broward-based goddess of silky-smooth alternative R&B set foot onstage was in 2016. Since then, the singer, songwriter, and producer did a brief stint in Tampa, moved back to South Florida, and gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named Harmony. After a short hiatus, the new mother is back with a punch, serving up her signature dose of sensual bedroom-produced jams with a new track, "Little Bit of Love," featuring Smkrsroom.

Vnusamr dishes that "Little Bit of Love" was created when she was pregnant. She initially freestyled the lyrics in the beginning of the song, as she typically does with all of her music, but never finished the track. She eventually revisited the sensual jam with Smkrsroom. They both added to it and recently released the finished product. "Honestly, when you're pregnant, you have more emotions and feelings for all that, especially sensual feelings, and I wasn't getting any of that at the time," Vnusamr laughs. "Basically, ['Little Bit of Love'] is about sex in a way."

The 22-year-old has proven with her sultry, moody, and experimental tracks that whatever she touches turns to rose gold. In 2016, her song "Affection" was dubbed by New Times one of the best songs of the year. Now she's working on an EP she's recorded in bits and pieces while juggling motherhood, music, and school as a single parent. "I'm not rushing it," she says of the EP's creation process. "It's hard trying to record by yourself, and, honestly, it's so crazy how all these artists in the industry, they have kids and they make it seem like it's so easy to bounce back to, you know, life, and it really isn't."