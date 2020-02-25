Ultra 2020 Reveals Final Lineup, Daily Schedule: TOKiMONSTA, Baauer, More Added

With less than a month to go until Miami Music Week, Ultra Music Festival has revealed a third wave of performers for the annual EDM extravaganza, along with a day-to-day schedule of performers.
New additions include indie electronic musician TOKiMONSTA, trap producer Baauer of "Harlem Shake" fame, Belgian "hardstyle" DJ Coone, singer-songwriter CRAY, and David Guetta side project Jack Back. According to a press release from Ultra, Guetta will also be closing the festival. Additionally, Armin van Buuren will celebrate ten years of A State of Trance at Ultra with a special anniversary set, while the UMF Radio Stage will host label takeovers from Revealed Recordings (celebrating its tenth anniversary), STMPD RCRDS, and Gud Vibrations.
Ultra's first two lineup announcements featured the likes of live headliners like Flume, Zedd, Major Lazer, and Madeon, as well as DJ headliners including Kygo, Loco Dice, Carl Cox, and Richie Hawtin, with plenty of back-to-back sets in between.
Ultra will take over Bayfront Park from Friday, March 20 to Sunday, March 22, 2020. Check out the day-by-day lineup below.
ULTRA MAIN STAGE
Friday, March 20
Major Lazer
Above & Beyond
Kygo
KSHMR presents Dharma
Frank Walker
Fedde Le Grand
Saturday, March 21
DJ Snake
Martin Garrix
Afrojack
Eric Prydz
FISHER
Tchami
To Be Announced
Laidback Luke
Mykris
Tommie Sunshine
Sunday, March 22
David Guetta
Armin van Buuren
Oliver Heldens
Nicky Romero
The Return of Dash Berlin
Vini Vici
J. Worra
Young Bombs
LIVE STAGE
Friday, March 20
Zedd presents The Orbit
Boys Noize
Whethan
Ookay
Goldfish
Saturday, March 21
Gesaffelstein
Madeon
Laserface by Gareth Emery
TOKiMONSTA
Krewella
Afrobeta
Sunday, March 22
Flume
Gryffin
SOFI TUKKER
AHZ
ULTRA WORLDWIDE STAGE
Friday, March 20
Jauz B2B NGHTMRE
Snails B2B Kill the Noise
Borgore
4B B2B SAYMYNAME
WHIPPED CREAM
CRAY
Perto
Saturday, March 21
ASOT 10 Year Ultra Anniversary Set
Armin van Buuren
Andrew Rayel
Aly & Fila
Ilan Bluestone
Tritonal
Gareth Emery
Markus Schulz
Sander van Doorn presents Purple Haze
Ruben De Ronde
Rodg
Sunday, March 22
Malaa B2B DJ Snake
SLANDER B2B Kayzo
Space Jesus
Andy C
Sub Focus
Coone
Hybrid Minds
Logistics
Metrik
UMF RADIO STAGE
Friday, March 20 (Revealed 10 Year Anniversary)
Revealed 10 Year B10B Anniversary Set
Maddix
Deorro
Mike Williams B2B Special Guest
Bassjackers B2B Dr Phunk
Dannic B2B Sick Individuals
Chocolate Puma
Thomas Gold B2B Deniz Koyu
Saturday, March 21 (STMPD RCRDS)
To Be Announced
Lost Frequencies
Chemical Surf
Matisse & Sadko B2B DubVision
Brooks B2B Julian Jordan
TV Noise
Cesqeaux
Moksi
Justin Mylo
Osrin
INFUZE
Syn Cole
Sunday, March 22 (Gud Vibrations)
1788-L
Peekaboo
Subtronics
To Be Announced
Baauer
Habstrakt
Eptic
Kompany
WAVEDASH B2B Shadient
Somnium Sound B2B Ubur
NitePunk
RESISTANCE CARL COX MEGASTRUCTURE
Friday, March 20
Carl Cox B2B Maceo Plex
Carl Cox
Tale Of Us
ANNA
Anfisa Letyago
Saturday, March 21
Carl Cox B3B Jamie Jones B3B The Martinez Brothers
Richie Hawtin
Loco Dice
Eats Everything
Enrico Sangiuliano
Saytek LIVE
Christopher Coe LIVE
Sunday, March 22
Carl Cox
Adam Beyer ? Cirez D
Amelie Lens
Dubfire B3B Nicole Moudaber B3B Paco Osuna
Hannes Bieger LIVE
Brennen Grey
RESISTANCE THE COVE
Friday, March 20
Solardo
CamelPhat
Nic Fanciulli
Gorgon City
Dom Dolla
Saturday, March 21
Pan-Pot
Reinier Zonneveld LIVE
Nastia
Michael Bibi B2B Dennis Cruz
Technasia B3B Hector B3B Carlo Lio
POPOF
Elio Riso
Sunday, March 22
ARTBAT
Matador
Jack Back
Butch
Rafa Barrios
Rod B.
Ultra Music Festival 2020. Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Tickets cost $399.95 via ultramusicfestival.com.
