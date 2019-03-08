New Lawsuit Alleges City of Miami Violated Its Own Charter to Move Ultra Music Festival

Weeks before the gates to Ultra are due to open on Virginia Key, another lawsuit questioning the music festival's legitimacy has been filed in federal court.

The Brickell Homeowners Association and Miami resident Christopher B. Mullin allege the City of Miami misrepresented its agreement with Ultra as a license, rather than a lease, to sidestep the competitive bidding process required by the city charter.

"Virginia Key is an utterly inappropriate venue for Ultra," David Winker, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, says in an email. "The City of Miami circumvented its own laws and disenfranchised its own citizens to force this deal through — a deal that is a disaster for the environment and our residents."