Trina and Trick Daddy Kick Off 2020 With 99 Jamz Radio Show

The discographies of Miami rappers Trina and Trick Daddy have become synonymous with 305 culture. Since sharing their gritty flows with the world on the 1998 hit single “Nann”, the pair have helped to soundtrack the city and shape the direction of its hip-hop scene.

Fans who can't get enough of the Love and Hip Hop: Miami cast members through their television show or their music will soon have a chance to tune into the TNT (Trick and Trina) dynamic with the recently announced Trick & Trina Morning Show on WEDR 99 Jamz. The show will begin airing on Monday, January 6, and replaces the syndicated Rickey Smiley Morning show that occupied the 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. time slot.

Hailing from Liberty City, Katrina “Trina” Laverne Taylor and Maurice Samuel “Trick Daddy” Samuels are local pioneers whose respective careers span over two decades. Trick’s street smarts and raw delivery earned him spots on the Billboard R&B/Hip Hop albums chart, while Trina, AKA “The Baddest,” rose to acclaim with the captivating, raunchy flow showcased on the gold-certified debut album, 2000's Da Baddest Bitch.

The TNT duo told New Times that adding radio hosts to their robust resumes was a seamless transition. When the longtime collaborators were approached by Cox Media Group with the proposal to control a segment on the South Florida station, it was a no-brainer “hell yeah,” Trick Daddy says.

“We understand the importance of radio,” he says.

Although, fans witnessed an explosive feud between the former Slip-N-Slide labelmates on a Love & Hip Hop: Miami reunion earlier this year, the two have not been deterred from working together. The radio format will allow the pair to offer a more nuanced insight into their working relationship.

“With the radio show, I am giving you a mix of Trina the emcee and entertainer, as well as Katrina the businesswoman and the personality speaking to some of your favorite stars,” Trina says. “I have become the interviewer at the forefront of our show. Infuse this with Trick Daddy’s raw personality, and the listeners will hear a different side of our chemistry.”

Instead of representing themselves solely through their musical talent, Trick and Trina will be sparking conversation on topics specific to neighborhoods like Liberty City that often go overlooked in mainstream media.

“We want to discuss deadbeat dads, current events, parenting... all of it. We just want Miami to have this,” Trick Daddy says. “We want to help the community. The problems in the hood comes out of homes. These are our kids, so we need to pay attention.”

As for Trina — who was recently honored with a dedication plaque from the City of Miami — it all boils down to representation and continuing to open doors for the next generation of femcees.

"I am so proud to hold my city down beyond the dreams I aspired to conquer, but also to represent the community and their voice in a sense," she says. "I want to continue making my mom proud of my growth. I want the younger women growing up in the same community I'm from to know they can conquer any goal and it doesn't have to be in one area of business or one industry."

The “Shut Up” duo will also be intentional about integrating Miami-born music into the show. "We will definitely awaken Miami with the heart of what makes Miami's music and entertainment culture so diverse," Trina says.

However, Trick says the cutthroat nature of the music industry will ultimately determine who gets featured on the radio show and who doesn't.

“As far as any artists, if you don’t have buzz in your city, you’re not getting buzz anywhere," he says. "We decide which artists are going to get played. Not every record is a hit record."

With the radio morning show market already cornered by programs like the syndicated New York-based morning show The Breakfast Club, Trick and Trina are not aiming to compete per se, but rather, to portray Miami in a way that hasn't been done before.

Trick says the only difference between the Trick & Trina Morning Show and its contemporaries is the ten-second delay time from "his cussing."

While the "Sugar (Gimme Some)" rapper may violate an on-air censorship rule or two, the TNT pair both agree morning radio will look quite different after they've shared their spin on it.

"It's an explosion of personalities from both spectrums," Trina says. "The TNT show will be one radio show for the books that will not be matched in any manner on morning radio."