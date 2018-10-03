Tommi Waring Delves Into the '80s for His Electro Sounds

Tommi Waring is obsessed with the 1980s. Even though the singer and music producer was born in 1995, he lets the bygone decade permeate every ounce of his music. "I didn't want to sound like everyone else out there right now," he tells New Times from his North Miami home. Waring says he's influenced by artists from 30 years ago like Tears for Fears, David Bowie, and Prince."I love the epic sound from back then of reverb drums and synthesizers. But I look at fashion trends and culture from the '80s for inspiration more than bands. I do a lot of culture research to get in the mode of making music. I'll watch shows (based in that era) like Narcos and Stranger Things to get in the mode."

Waring grew up in Hollywood as part of a musical family. "My grandmother (Rochelle Waring) was a songwriter. She had a Grammy-nominated album of children's music in the '70s, My grandfather (Fred Waring Jr.) played jazz trombone on Johnny Carson. His dad, Fred Waring, had a show on NBC." Waring also found some musical influences on his mother's side of the family. "My mother was an immigrant from Columbia," That heritage he says is another reason he's obsessed with the '80s. "The '80s was the height of Columbia's prominence in Miami."

But a career in music wasn't just in his genes. The younger Waring picked up a guitar when he was age 14 and hasn't stopped creating music since. He spent some time at Berklee College of Music in Boston about which he had mixed feelings, "It was a competitive environment," he says. "I thought going in studying music was just playing, I didn't realize how much of it was theory and ear training."