Todrick Hall Will Headline Miami Beach Pride 2023

Miami Beach Pride will return April 1-16 with a flurry of events to celebrate the city's LGBTQ community. There's a lot on the agenda, from pool parties to art exhibitions. However, the event everyone flocks to attend is the Pride parade, which this year will take place on Sunday, April 16, along Ocean Drive.
In addition to the parade floats and displays of LGBTQ pride, there's the Pride festival at Lummus Park, which takes place Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, with the second day being the bigger event since it coincides with the parade.
This year's festival headliner will be singer, actor, and choreographer Todrick Hall, who will perform on the AT&T Entertainment Stage on Sunday, April 16. The all-around entertainer has appeared on shows like RuPaul's Drag Race and on Broadway in productions like Kinky Boots and Chicago. He released his fourth studio album, Femuline, in 2021, featuring collaborations with Chaka Khan, Brandy, and Nicole Scherzinger. His follow up, 2022's Algorhythm, was an ode to the '80s, complete with a Janet Jackson-inspired album cover.
Other musical acts joining the lineup include DJs Dan Slater, Tony Moran, Tatiana, and Alex Ramos, but expect Miami Beach Pride organizers to announce more performers as April nears. This year's celebrity grand marshals will be actor Jonathan Bennett of Mean Girls fame and his husband, Jaymes Vaughan. Joining them is advocate grand marshal and transgender activist Jazzmun and community grand marshal and president of the Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Steve Adkins.
Miami Beach Pride. Saturday, April 1, through Sunday, April 16, at various locations; miamibeachpride.com. Ticket prices vary.