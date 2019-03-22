Guide to Miami Music Week 2019 Yacht Parties

Any time of year is a great time to get out on the water in Miami, but if dancing on a yacht from day to night (or vice versa) is your jam, you'll want to set sail during Miami Music Week. Tried-and-true ravers know an epic party is as much about the music as the experience. And there's nothing quite as vibe-inducing as feeling a warm, salty breeze on your skin and seeing an expansive sky overhead while getting down on a yacht.

New Times has rounded up all of this year's Miami Music Week yacht parties to help get your sea legs dancing. Just be sure to plan ahead (some of these parties have cash-only bars) and arrive at the dock with time to spare. You wouldn't want the party to sail without you.

Detroit Love Boat. With Luciano a2a Carl Craig, Davide Squillace, Onur Ozer, Taimur, and Desyn. Boarding begins at 1 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Tickets start at $105, including premium open bar, via residentadvisor.net.



Incorrect Yacht Party. With Anthony Attalla, Huxley, and Pirate Copy. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m., yacht sets sail at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, aboard the Bayride , docked at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 813-317-6722. Tickets start at $80, including premium open bar, via eventbrite.com.