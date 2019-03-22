 


Sink or swim during Miami Music Week.
Photo by Ian Witlen

Guide to Miami Music Week 2019 Yacht Parties

Falyn Freyman | March 22, 2019 | 8:30am
Any time of year is a great time to get out on the water in Miami, but if dancing on a yacht from day to night (or vice versa) is your jam, you'll want to set sail during Miami Music Week. Tried-and-true ravers know an epic party is as much about the music as the experience. And there's nothing quite as vibe-inducing as feeling a warm, salty breeze on your skin and seeing an expansive sky overhead while getting down on a yacht.

New Times has rounded up all of this year's Miami Music Week yacht parties to help get your sea legs dancing. Just be sure to plan ahead (some of these parties have cash-only bars) and arrive at the dock with time to spare. You wouldn't want the party to sail without you.

Detroit Love Boat. With Luciano a2a Carl Craig, Davide Squillace, Onur Ozer, Taimur, and Desyn. Boarding begins at 1 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Tickets start at $105, including premium open bar, via residentadvisor.net.

Incorrect Yacht Party. With Anthony Attalla, Huxley, and Pirate Copy. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m., yacht sets sail at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, aboard the Bayride, docked at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 813-317-6722. Tickets start at $80, including premium open bar, via eventbrite.com.

Last Night on Earth Sunset Cruise. With Sasha, Yotto, and Denney. Boarding begins at 1:30 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Tickets start at $165, including premium open bar, via residentadvisor.net.

Magnetic Grooves Ten-Year Anniversary & Listed Presents the Soundgarden Cruise. With Hernan Cattaneo & Nick Warren, James Zabiela, Cassy b2b DJ Sneak, Doc Martin, Atish, Eelke Kleijn, and Holmar & Tara Brooks. Boarding begins at 1 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Tickets cost $180, including premium open bar, via eventbrite.com.

Never Get Out of the Boat. With Hernan Cattaneo b2b Nick Warren. Boarding begins at 1 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Email magneticgrooves@me.com or call 786-201-0029 for tickets, which include premium open bar.

Stereo Productions Sunset Yacht Party. With Chus & Ceballos, Mathias Kaden, Oscar L, El Chino Deadlion, Espinal & Nova, Soul Goodman b2b Dabura, and RJ Pickens b2b George Vidal. Boarding begins at 7 p.m., yacht sets sail at 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, on the Musette, docked at Sea Isle Marina,1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami. Cash-only bar. Tickets start at $70 via eventbrite.com.

tINI and the Gang Boat Cruise. With tINI and Desyn. Boarding begins at 1:30 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Friday, March 29, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Tickets cost $150, including premium open bar, via residentadvisor.net.

Yayo Yacht Party. With Amine Edge & Dance, Jesse Perez, Tim Baresko b2b Clyde P, and FractaLL. Boarding begins at 2 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Friday, March 29, on the Bayride, docked at 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 813-317-6722. Tickets start at $80, including premium open bar while sailing, via eventbrite.com.

