Guide to Miami Music Week 2019 Yacht Parties

Any time of year is a great time to get out on the water in Miami, but if dancing on a yacht from day to night (or vice versa) is your jam, you'll want to set sail during Miami Music Week. Tried-and-true ravers know an epic party is as much about the music as the experience. And there's nothing quite as vibe-inducing as feeling a warm, salty breeze on your skin and seeing an expansive sky overhead while getting down on a yacht.
New Times has rounded up all of this year's Miami Music Week yacht parties to help get your sea legs dancing. Just be sure to plan ahead (some of these parties have cash-only bars) and arrive at the dock with time to spare. You wouldn't want the party to sail without you.
Detroit Love Boat. With Luciano a2a Carl Craig, Davide Squillace, Onur Ozer, Taimur, and Desyn. Boarding begins at 1 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Tickets start at $105, including premium open bar, via residentadvisor.net.
Incorrect Yacht Party. With Anthony Attalla, Huxley, and Pirate Copy. Boarding begins at 6:30 p.m., yacht sets sail at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 30, aboard the
Last Night on Earth Sunset Cruise. With Sasha, Yotto, and Denney. Boarding begins at 1:30 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Thursday, March 28, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Tickets start at $165, including premium open bar, via residentadvisor.net.
Magnetic Grooves Ten-Year Anniversary & Listed Presents the Soundgarden Cruise. With Hernan Cattaneo & Nick Warren, James Zabiela, Cassy b2b DJ Sneak, Doc Martin, Atish, Eelke Kleijn, and Holmar & Tara Brooks. Boarding begins at 1 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Tickets cost $180, including premium open bar, via eventbrite.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Never Get Out of the Boat. With Hernan Cattaneo b2b Nick Warren. Boarding begins at 1 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Email magneticgrooves@me.com or call 786-201-0029 for tickets, which include
Stereo Productions Sunset Yacht Party. With Chus & Ceballos, Mathias Kaden, Oscar L, El Chino
tINI and the Gang Boat Cruise. With tINI and Desyn. Boarding begins at 1:30 p.m., yacht sets sail at 3 p.m. Friday, March 29, on the Biscayne Lady, docked at Bay Front North, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-201-0029. Tickets cost $150, including premium open bar, via residentadvisor.net.
Yayo Yacht Party. With Amine Edge & Dance, Jesse Perez, Tim Baresko b2b Clyde P, and
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!