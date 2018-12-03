Wigwood Takes Over 777 Mall During Art Basel

"Are you on the list?" are the five dreaded words no partier wants to hear during Miami's most anticipated week of the year. While it's no secret that most of the hottest Miami Art Week events require direct Hilton lineage to gain entry, the rest of Miami is trying to find that one friend who claims to know the artist. But fear no more.
But this Saturday, December 8,
The show will include performances in various locations throughout the mall, such as the elevator, staircase, and storage closet. "I wanted to do something that was a little bit different than the traditional drag show,"
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"It's just going to be a very fun space, and it's going to be very different than the whole, like, 'Oh, go to an art fair and look at art,' you know?" she explains. "It's gonna take away the seriousness. Not to say these performers aren't serious, but it's gonna be just something that is completely different and is really focused mostly on local and queer art as well."
She encourages Miami to head to 777 early to catch a full day of programming before the show, including "gentrification exorcisms" with Lolita Cabrón from 3 to 8 p.m. at Lizbo Arts and Culture Center (and Spa), among other diversions. After the takeover, head to the mall's basement for Vidium's eighth-annual Art Basel Distraction, beginning at 10 p.m. The mall will offer
"I just want the audience to walk out of there with a different idea of what drag can be," Queef Latina says. "It's not the traditional nightclub scene; it's not the traditional death-drop Top 40 songs. It can be an experience. It could be something that is emotional and you can completely envelop yourself in the performance as opposed to just being a bystander. You can be part of it as well."
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!