Of Montreal's Kevin Barnes: It's Healthy for People to Step Outside of Their Gender Roles

Anyone who's ever seen singer-songwriter Kevin Barnes perform onstage — decked out in full drag or denim short-shorts or even in the nude — would likely think he's the kind of person who's eliminated "normal" from his lexicon.

Yet over the course of a 17-minute conversation with Barnes, the word comes up a handful of times in various iterations. The artist speaks of a " normal, day-to-day experience," a "normal day," and what he "would normally wear."

Not that he's particularly concerned with adhering to the norms about which he's thinking out loud. Barnes has spent the past quarter-century subverting, undoing, and queering social norms — particularly those relating to sexuality and gender — on his records and onstage as part of the Athens, Georgia-based collective Of Montreal.