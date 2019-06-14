Canadian Hip-Hop Artists Do Fan Service Better, and Nav Is Proof

Canadian hip-hop artist Nav is heading to the Fillmore June 20th, bringing fellow Ontario rapper Killy with him. Nav has yet to cross the threshold to the mainstream, an issue he brought up in a recent Pitchfork article when he complained that paparazzi still don’t photograph him. But among his fans, he’s known as a proud Canadian and rising artist pushing the limits of genres and geographic boundaries in hip-hop.

Nav is known to engage with his fans in some unorthodox ways, seemingly on-trend with a number of other Canadian artists who tend to get more personal with their fans than most celebrities would. Maybe it's coincidence. Maybe it's proof of that friendly Canadian stereotype. Either way, here’s a look at a few times Canadian hip-hop set itself apart in terms of fan service.

Nav rescheduled his own concert so fans could watch the Raptors. Nav was faced with a dilemma when his June 10 show in Toronto was scheduled at the same time the Raptors took on the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Given that Toronto was 3-1 at the time, if they won the June 10 game they would have taken home the trophy. Nav decided to postpone the show so that the city could come together to support the Raptors, who unfortunately lost by one point.

Toronto fans are crazy about the Raptors – for proof, look no further than Drake, who has been a courtside staple throughout the series. Drake partnered with the Raptors in 2013 as a global ambassador and was part of the team’s “Welcome Toronto” rebrand, featuring new home jerseys and a new slogan: “We The North.” Who knows — maybe Nav himself didn't want to miss the action. But seriously, when's the last time you heard of a rapper setting his own ego aside so his fans could go be entertained by something else?

Drake made huge donations to Miami citizens and institutions. Drake's philanthropic side came out in earnest last year when he decided to use his “God’s Plan” video as an opportunity to donate the entire $996,631.90 budget to Miami citizens in need. The video, which recently surpassed one billion views on YouTube, shows Drake surprising lucky Miamians with cash, checks and more. He handed over hefty sums to the University of Miami School of Music, the Lotus House Women’s Shelter and the City of Miami Fire Department.

Drake has always had a special connection with Miami, but the benevolence he demonstrated here was incomprehensible to those on the other side of it, bringing those involved, and those simply watching through the computer screen, to tears. Plenty of South Florida rappers also give back to the community, of course. But for Drake to swoop in to drop hundreds of thousands of dollars in Miami's lap? That's an extreme example of Canadian compassion in action.

The Weeknd launched a collection in collaboration with fan artists. Earlier this year, The Weeknd launched an impressive new collection of merchandise, which was inspired by his evolution as an artist throughout his career. In order to really bring it to life, he and his team reached out to two fan artists, Ayoob Ali and Abhidyu Sharma, to help design the capsule. The Weeknd would have had his pick of big-name designers for the line, but instead he found Ali and Sharma through Instagram, where they'd been posting their own fan art.

The gamble paid off. The T-shirts, hoodies, zip-ups and flannels in the On Thursday collection display a unique range of colors and designs not previously seen, and embodied a more “surrealist aesthetic,” Complex describes. A number of the items are emblazoned with faces which appear painted, some shadowy and mysterious while others are loud, colorful and graphic.

Tory Lanez let fans pick the beat and title for his new music. Canadian rapper and singer Tory Lanez has been making major waves for the last few years, and is known to involve his fans substantially in his process. Earlier this year, he hopped on Instagram Live while in the studio, and let fans weigh in on various beats and song titles for a new record he was producing. At one point, he said, more than 5,000 people were tuned into the livestream, weighing in on various elements of the beats, lyrics and possible song titles.

Yes, Lanez is a bit of an outlier in the "friendly Canadian" category, having made headlines for some not so friendly intimate fan interactions, like when he punched a fan in the crowd at a 2018 show in Toronto. He responded to shocking video of the incident that circulated online by saying the person was trying to cause him “bodily harm.” Here's hoping this latest act of fan service marks a turning point for the artist.

Through ups and downs, one thing is certain: Canadian artists are in a league of their own when it comes to their fans. See for yourself when Nav takes the Fillmore stage.

Nav. 8 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $35-$55.