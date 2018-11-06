Mr. Entertainment and the Pookiesmackers Release New Album

It was more than two decades ago that Steven Toth was coined "Mr. Entertainment." "I used to juggle and do handstands for a band called One-Eyed Kings," the Hollywood native tells New Times. After short stints with the band Lee County Oswald, Toth found himself with a surplus of songs he'd written, and thus Mr. Entertainment and the Pookiesmackers were born. "We're kind of the Parliament-Funkadelic or Mothers of Invention of South Florida with the number of band members we've had. It's not that I'm a monster, but band members keep quitting to move someplace else. Florida is a tough place to play music."

With a lineup that seemed pretty solid, he and his band decided to go into the studio and record their sixth album, Good Black Medicine Here, which will have its release party Sunday, November 11, at Sweat Records. The record is a completely South Florida production: It was recorded at City of Progress, and the vinyl was pressed at Sunpress. The album is a mix of Americana that, along with its outrageous album cover, seems at times a bit tongue-in-cheek and reminiscent of Ween. Toth insists that's not the truth. He says the songs are earnest and come from a dark time. "I lost my father-in-law and my mother. The band lost our longtime bassist, though he is alive. Life's challenges are a good way to instigate songwriting. We'd play live once a month, and the band became my therapy. I needed to write songs to keep me sane while going through difficult shit."