The Porch at Miami Book Fair Offers a Week of Live Music

Many of us like to read while listening to music. The organizers of the Miami Book Fair have run with that concept via the Porch, a stage presenting live music throughout the week of the fair, November 11 through 18. "It's an outdoor pop-up venue, a community gathering space, and a town center smack-dab right in the middle of the book fair," the Porch programmer Melissa Messulam explains.

For eight days, the Porch will outfitted with lounge furniture where guests can relax and play games such as Jenga and dominoes, imbibe craft beer, and enjoy fare from one of the rotating food trucks parked onsite. There will be times when the stage will offer poetry, spoken word, or comedy, but much of the sound will be music. "Ninety-eight percent of the music is local Miami acts. We want it to be a platform of dialogue between artists. We have young and emerging talent playing side-by-side with established musicians. It's an unconventional space for them to jam together."