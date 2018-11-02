John Lennon Tour Bus Educates Miami Youth

Musicians, creatives, and artists: Prepare to get your juices flowing, because the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus is headed to South Beach this Saturday, November 3, for its seventh anniversary.

The state-of-the-art mobile, audio, and HD video recording and production facility is a not-for-profit aiming to provide young people and students with tours of the studios.

Saturday, attendees can participate in free digital media production workshops and the creation of giant peace signs.

The bus is also helping Miami's artistic youths to create their media. Three onboard engineers will teach students how to write, record, and produce original songs, music videos, documentaries, and live multicamera video works.

“John would be very proud to know that this project encourages young people everywhere to embrace their creativity and share their ideas for peace," Yoko Ono, Lennon's widow, says. "I am so happy to be celebrating its 21st year.”

The studio on wheels will be parked in front of the Betsy Hotel on Ocean Drive Saturday afternoon to celebrate peace and host young performers and advocates from Miami-Dade, as well as to show off the multimillion-dollar mobile recording studio. For the Betsy team, it's about giving accessibility to creativity.

“The Betsy is a longtime partner of the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, and we’re delighted to welcome them back to Ocean Drive," Jonathan Plutzik, co-owner of the Betsy, says. "We believe in the importance of universal access to technology and media as a core component of education. We are also committed to John Lennon’s legacy as an advocate for peace.”

Boyz II Men is expected to make a special appearance, as are other celebrities, VIPs, and athletes. In addition, the event will also re-create Lennon and Ono's 1969 Bed-Ins for Peace. During the couple's two weeklong demonstrations to protest war , they lay in bed and invited the global press into their room to discuss peace for 12 hours a day.

“John Lennon’s genius and commitment to peace is an inspiration,” Larry O’Connor, founder and CEO of Other World Computing, says. “OWC is proud to partner with the Lennon Bus in working directly with local students and continuing to expand the reach of Lennon’s message to the Miami community, hoping that people everywhere will be inspired to give activism a chance.”

The John Lennon Education Tour Bus. 1 p.m. Saturday, November 3, at the Betsy Hotel, 1440 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; lennonbus.org/schedule. Admission is free.