Jacquees Isn't the King of R&B, but He's One Reason the Genre Is on the Rise

Believe it or not, R&B is in a beautiful place. The once-"dead" genre has been born again. In the past few years, its vocalists have made strides into hearts and onto the charts. With a playlist full of SZA, H.E.R., Ella Mai, and Daniel Cesar, you can’t go wrong. Ella Mai spent 15 weeks at number one on the Billboard charts, H.E.R. took home a Grammy for best R&B album, and SZA? There’s no comparison.

All of that was great until singer-songwriter Jacquees dubbed himself the "King of R&B." Maybe he meant it; maybe it was a joke that turned into a viral discussion. Either way, one thing is true: Jacquees isn’t messing around when it comes to making catchy R&B singles.

It’s easy to create an industry plant and skyrocket to the top of the charts. That isn't the case with Jacquees. Born Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax, the 24-year-old wasn’t raised in the music business. He was born in Decatur, Georgia, and spent the majority of his childhood being a regular kid. He found his passion in singing at 9 years old, when his mother would play everything from Barry White to Marvin Gaye to Boyz II Men around the house.