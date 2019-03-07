Hozier Plumbs the Depths of His Psyche for New Album Wasteland, Baby!

Irish-born singer and song composer Andrew Hozier-Byrne, known simply as Hozier, skyrocketed to fame five years ago thanks to his anthemic breakout single, "Take Me to Church," and his platinum-selling, self-titled debut album. Going from playing open mikes in Dublin to performing at the Grammy Awards in less than two years was a whirlwind experience, but he's not the kind of artist who resents his biggest hit.

"I think it's a real shame that some musicians look at their successes as a burden or a curse," he says. "It comes with its challenges, but when you write a tune and put it out there, surely your hope is that the most people as possible will hear that song and find something in it they connect with. I was proud of that song, and seeing what it did was pretty awesome."

Hozier is tackling the challenge of following up a smash record with his sophomore LP, Wasteland, Baby! The 26-date Wasteland, Baby! Tour is set to kick off at the Fillmore Miami Beach Tuesday, March 19. The show promises to be a major production: Hozier has recruited a seven-member band to bring his new collection of dramatic and cathedral-worthy songs to life.