Guide to Free Miami Music Week 2019 Parties

Every year, Miami Music Week boasts an unfathomable number of pool parties, warehouse raves, and all-night club showcases promising a utopia of beats and beautiful people — for a price. But everyone loves a free party, and just like previous editions, Miami Music Week 2019 brings a fresh batch of bashes whose cost of admission rings in at a breezy $0.00.

As usual, New Times has the goods outlined for you. Just be sure to send those pesky RSVPs in advance and show up on time. Don't say we didn't warn you!

Tuesday, March 26

Sports Records Showcase at Terrestrial Funk. With Goiz, Jacob Friedland, Myco Bird, Kyle Parker, and Brother Dan. 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

The Lizard & Arcadia Night. 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, at Centro Wynwood, 299 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-584-2866; centrowynwood.com. Admission is free.

Wednesday, March 27

Carolina Takeover. With Billie Blaze, J Costea, Kooldown, and others. Noon Wednesday, March 27, at the Catalina Hotel & Beach Club, 1732 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1160; catalinahotel.com. Admission is free.

Dubwise. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free.

Hot Creations. With Jamie Jones, Erick Morillo, and David Berrie. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.

La Maison Francaise. With Arno Cost, Barbara Tucker, Francis Mercier, KC Lights, Michael Canitrot, and others. Noon Wednesday, March 27, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free.

Selina x WMC 2019. With Gilles Peterson, DJ Jigue, and Acido Pantera. 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Brothers & Brawlers x SELINA, 359 NW 28th Street; 512-555-0110; brothersandbrawlers.com. Admission is free.

Silent Addy Presents Wayup Stayup. With Silent Addy, Disco Neil, and special guests. 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.

Thursday, March 28

Brobot-N-Friends. With DJ Sneak, Harry Romero, Junior Sanchez, Illyus & Barrientos, and others. 5 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free with RSVP via residentadvisor.net.



Double Stubble. With DJ Hottpants, Mystic Bill, and Terence Tabeau. 10:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St; 305-699-2669; gramps.com. Admission is free.

Jack Black & Friends. With Claptone, MK, Jack Back, Amtrac, and Nicky Elisabeth. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.

Rich Medina Presents Home. With Rich Medina, Djinji Brown, Kenny Dope, and Ron Trent. 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Admission is free.

Techno & Sake. 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

World Famous. With Botnek, Dead Space, Gawp, and Kendoll. 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28, at the Clevelander Hotel, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. Admission is free.

Friday, March 29

Bashment Crew presents LiiiNK. With Silent Addy and Disco Neil. 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Wynwood Yard, 56 Northwest 29th Street, Miami; 786-380-7760; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free before 11 p.m. with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Corona Electric Beach. With Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, Dom Dolla, and others. 1 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; shoreclub.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

JSTJR’s Tacos Miami. 2 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free with RSVP via splashthat.com.

Magic City. With Jubilee, Star Eyes, Ape Drums, and others. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com.

Pete Tong Presents Vinyl. With Pete Tong, Hot Since 82, and Benton. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.

Radiant. With Serge Devant, Kenny Glasgow, Sabb, Davi, Sis, Black Circle, Vanjee, Felipe Kaval, Sons of Immigrants, and Laurent Simeca. 12 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr, Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Admission is free.

Rice & Beats. With Kenny Dope, Oscar G, DJ Sneak, Todd Terry, and others. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free.

Ten Years of Nulu. With Anané, Christian Mantini, and Louie Vega. 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami; 305-299-5004; wynwood5thave.com. Admission is free before midnight.

Warriors Miami. With Steve Lawler, Alex Kennon, Bontan, Josh Butler, Latmun, Kenny Dope, and others. Noon Friday, March 29, at the former OHWOW Gallery, 3100 NW Seventh Ave., Miami. Admission is free before 3 p.m.

Norma Now Presents Seeing Sounds. With Spinser Tracy and Louie Arson, 10 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.

Saturday, March 30

Brenmar Presents Bad Company. With Brenmar, Felva, and special guests. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.

Flashback. With Louie Vega. 4 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Wynwood Yard, 56 Northwest 29th Street, Miami; 786-380-7760; thewynwoodyard.com. Admission is free before 8 p.m. with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Fool’s Gold Miami. With Todd Terry, A-Trak, Weiss, Mele, Jesse Marco, and others. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free before midnight with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

House Techno Freqz. With Todd Terry and Alexander Technique. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami; 786-637-2987; racketwynwood.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Made in Mykonos. With DJ Vassili Tsilichristos. 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Kiki on The River, 450 NW North River Drive, Miami; 305-433-0844; kikiontheriver.com. Admission is free.

The Originals. With Clark Kent, Stretch Armstrong, D-Nice, Tony Touch, and others. 10 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.

Rosé Saturdays Desert Dance Edition. Lineup TBA. 12 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Admission is free.

Sunday, March 31

Carl Cox Presents His Disco, Funk, & Soul Event. With Carl Cox and Eric Powell. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Basement, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-257-4600; basementmiami.com. Admission is free.

Amazing Sundays Desert Dance Edition. With David Tort, Crazibiza, Abel Ramos, Markem, Leandro Da Silvia, Felipe Kaval, Les Castizo, Agent Greg, Dani Masi, Javi Reina, Sansixto, Gustavo Ibarra, Pablo Lopera, Oscar Madrid, Laurent Simeca, Stephan M, and Richard Fraioli. 11 a.m. Sunday, March 31, at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1111; nikkibeach.com. Admission is free.

Lovers & Friends. With MOMA, Sean G, and LateNite & Kamariesson. 10 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at Coyo Taco, 2300 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-573-8228; coyo-taco.com. Admission is free.

Undr the Radr. With Roger Sanchez, Blaqwell, Benney, Jacky, Low Steppa, Mihalis Safras, DJ Oliver, and Saliva Commandos. 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free.