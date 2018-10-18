Michael Franti on Chasing Light Through the Darkness

With his band Spearhead, Michael Franti has spent the past quarter-century throwing big dance parties overflowing with peace 'n' love, the scent of reefer on the wind, and, of course, “The Sound of Sunshine.” These parties have been known to occur during major protests and in war zones, because fighting darkness with light is Franti's life philosophy. And he's doubling down. Despite our nation's seemingly unbridgeable gaps between races and genders and political parties, he says the real battle is the personal tug-of-war between cynicism and optimism.

"It's like no matter what we're facing, if we go into it thinking there's no hope, it's futile — we're going to get that result from it," he says. "But if we go into it thinking there is a possibility — there's a way through, there's a plan we could make, there's an opportunity to reach out and connect with somebody — then there's a willingness that kicks in and helps us get through the most intense challenges of our day. And right now, we're in an intensely challenging time."

