Elton John Is the Last of Rock 'n' Roll's Piano Men

It wasn't always guaranteed that the guitar would be the instrument associated with rock 'n' roll. At the birth of the rock era, piano men such as Little Richard and Ray Charles were making hips shake and hearts ache by hollering while tickling ivories instead of plucking strings. Elvis even had a piano-playing rival for the title of "king of rock and roll" in Jerry Lee Lewis, who did the most rock-star thing ever in 1958 when he set his piano on fire and played "Great Balls of Fire" while it burned. That was a full decade before Jimi Hendrix torched his electric guitar.

It's kind of obvious why the piano lost. It's a tad unwieldy to move from city-to-city, and it requires a good deal of effort to dance while playing. But for nearly five decades, Elton John tried his damnedest to keep the piano in the rock conversation. Now, one of the last rock 'n' roll piano icons is calling it quits with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, set to stop in South Florida for two shows during Thanksgiving weekend.