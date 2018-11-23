The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Elton John. For nearly five decades, Elton John has tried his damnedest to keep the piano in the rock conversation. Now, one of the last rock 'n' roll piano icons is calling it quits with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, set to stop in South Florida for two shows during Thanksgiving weekend. Although the piano may have been reduced to the occasional prop in arena shows when Paul McCartney wants to play "Hey Jude" or Axl Rose sings "November Rain," Elton John is giving fans a final chance to see what could have been if the piano had won the rock war with the guitar. 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com; 954-835-8000. Saturday, November 23, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Verified resale tickets start at $171 via ticketmaster.com.
Afrobeta, Galactic Effect, and Twyn at Tryptophan Plan. Do you have a plan for the aftermath of your tryptophan-induced coma? If it doesn't involve a dance floor, you're doing it wrong. Shake off what yo mama made ya for Thanksgiving dinner by jamming to the beats of Afrobeta, Galactic Effect, and Twyn. Head to Tryptophan Plan while the rest of Miami is couch-locked for the next three days. 10 p.m. Friday, November 23, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Kimberly Davis at the White Party. It's all about partying for a good cause at Vizcaya's White Party, benefiting Care Resource. The elegant extravaganza, put on by event producer Jake Resnicow, will include a performance by Kimberly Davis, music by Deejay Smeejay, an open bar, and light bites. The iconic white soiree encourages guests to come dressed for the theme "A Return to Elegance" for a chance to take home two tickets for next year's party. Don your fiercest white outfit and party under the stars at one of the most beautiful places in Miami. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-250-9133; vizcaya.org. Tickets cost $250 plus fees via whiteparty.org.
Ghost. If you like your heavy music presented by costume-clad Swedes, you will enjoy Ghost live. The group isn't just a freaky fiesta of "nameless ghouls" led by an antichrist pope; Ghost is actually a Grammy-winning act beloved the world over. During this trip around the globe for the metal act's Prequelle tour, its masked lead singer will present his latest incarnation, "Cardinal Copia." Expect to be a little afraid while rocking out to some psychedelic doom. 7 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $42.50.
Michael McDonald's Season of Peace, Holiday, and Hits. No matter what anyone says, Michael McDonald has real soul, not just blue-eyed soul, as his complexion and subgenre might suggest. This deep-voiced piano man is headed to Coconut Creek to croon some Christmas tunes. MMD will do justice to every holiday song, guaranteed. You'll leave with the Christmas, Kwanzaa, and Hanukkah fuzzies and probably feeling a little holier after being in the presence of such divine soulfulness. Now try to score a scalped ticket for his holiday show ASAP, 'cause it's already sold out. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 24, at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com.
