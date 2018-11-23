The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Elton John. For nearly five decades, Elton John has tried his damnedest to keep the piano in the rock conversation. Now, one of the last rock 'n' roll piano icons is calling it quits with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, set to stop in South Florida for two shows during Thanksgiving weekend. Although the piano may have been reduced to the occasional prop in arena shows when Paul McCartney wants to play "Hey Jude" or Axl Rose sings "November Rain," Elton John is giving fans a final chance to see what could have been if the piano had won the rock war with the guitar. 8 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com; 954-835-8000. Saturday, November 23, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; aaarena.com. Verified resale tickets start at $171 via ticketmaster.com.

Afrobeta, Galactic Effect, and Twyn at Tryptophan Plan. Do you have a plan for the aftermath of your tryptophan-induced coma? If it doesn't involve a dance floor, you're doing it wrong. Shake off what yo mama made ya for Thanksgiving dinner by jamming to the beats of Afrobeta, Galactic Effect, and Twyn. Head to Tryptophan Plan while the rest of Miami is couch-locked for the next three days. 10 p.m. Friday, November 23, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.