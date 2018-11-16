The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

The First Waltz, with the Unknown Legends. Country music is the world's most accessible poetry. When done right, the simple imagery sung in a timeless twang tells the stories behind our tears — the heartbreak and drunken mistakes. Oly and Nick County (couple Oly Vargas and Nick Mencia) have joined forces to adapt the genre for the tropics. They are teaming up with other musicians to perform as a supergroup, the Unknown Legends, to play each artist's songs as well as covers of Lucinda Williams, Harry Nilsson, and others. The show is called the First Waltz, a title inspired by the Band's live collaborative Thanksgiving performance, the Last Waltz. Nick and Oly will perform some duets, and there will also be solo performances by musicians Daniel Milewski, Rick Moon, and D.C. Perez. 9 p.m. Friday, November 16, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.
Denzel Curry at Red Bull Music Presents: Zeltron v. Zombies. Being a rapper in Miami is tough, and it's even tougher to get your fans behind you because they often don’t take you seriously. Your hometown is the biggest source of hate. Denzel Curry knows this. It's why he moved to Los Angeles. Curry, age 23, is from Carol City. He's been rapping since he was 16, so the local scene is probably tired of his shit. He's dropped five projects in that time, including his latest album, Ta13oo, released earlier this year. Curry has worked his way up from backyard shows to local showcases to Rolling Loud’s festival stage last year. But while his career began to grow, so did the haters. “Your hometown won’t mess with you if they see you too often,” Curry says. “And they won’t appreciate you if you do something regular every time you come back.” He's back and performing Red Bull Music Presents: Zeltron v. Zombies this weekend. 9 p.m. Friday, November 16, at Magic City Innovation District, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; magiccitydistrict.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via redbull.com.
Marc Anthony. "Tell me, baby girl, 'cause I need to know..." Do you hear Marc Anthony in the distance, calling you to his shows at the AA Arena? As always, it should be a spicy time with the Grammy-winning, top-selling tropical-salsa artist. Anthony turned 50 years old in September and still knows how to turn up the heat. He has 13 albums under his belt, including his latest, 3.0, which dropped in 2013. 8 p.m. Friday, November 16, and Saturday, November 17, at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com. Tickets cost $61 to $201.
John Legend: A Legendary Christmas. If your last name is "Legend," how could your tour not have "Legendary" in its name? Well, to John Legend's credit, he whips out the "Legendary" tag only for special occasions. This week is one of them. A Legendary Christmas will hit the Fillmore for what might be a smidgen early for a Christmas affair. But remember: It's John Legend, and he can do whatever his sultry and wildly talented
Snails. Ever heard of the musical subgenre
