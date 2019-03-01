 


Photo by Omar Cruz

The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Liz Tracy | March 1, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

P!nk. Last Thanksgiving, 39-year-old singer P!nk slashed the tires of retired motorcycle racer Carey Hart, her husband of 13 years and the father of her two children. Then she went on Ellen and told everyone about it. That's because P!nk, born Alecia Moore, can say whatever the hell she wants and still have an outrageously vast and loyal fan base that'll hear the story and go, "I get it." And we do get it, because marriage can be tough. P!nk's honesty and passion are exactly what fans love about her — that and her acrobatic skills and vocal talents. She's on tour and coming to the BB&T Center in anticipation of her upcoming album, Hurts 2B Human. Enjoy the show — just don't piss her off. 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $54.95 to $354.95.

CNCO. Three years after they won the Univision singing competition La Banda in front of a studio audience in Doral, the five members of the reggaeton boy band CNCO are rehearsing in a Wynwood fitness studio. It's early January, and the group is preparing for its first U.S. headlining tour. The 11-city trek, which includes a March 1 stop at the American Airlines Arena, kicks off tonight, and there’s still work to be done. Boy bands aren’t exactly known for winging it during shows. Read our full interview, "Inside CNCO's Private Tour Rehearsals in Wynwood: 'We're Kind of Nervous.'" 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at American Airlines Arena; 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000. Tickets cost $29 to $501.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Willie Nelson & Family. Outlaw country legend and cool stoner dad Willie Nelson is an American hero. We love Willie in the morning, evening, or night. We love him in his home state of Texas, in the country music capital of Nashville, and even when he plays Coconut Creek. When he performs here this weekend, he'll surely be wearing his signature look: a bandanna, braids, jeans, and red, white, and blue macramé sash — 100 percent cool gear. He'll be backed by his band, Family, with his actual sister, pianist Bobbie. Nelson might not have the same chops he had in the '70s, but he has just as much heart and style. He's one of a kind and forever at the top of his cool game. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Tickets cost $50 to $400.

Gin Blossoms. Let us remind you of the Gin Blossoms. The band originated in Tempe, Arizona, in the late '80s. Its songs — pop classics such as "Hey Jealousy," "Found Out About You," and "Follow You Down" — dominated the '90s airwaves. At the time, you were probably cringing at how much you liked singing along to these songs that all sounded alike, especially "Hey Jealousy," because that one is catchy as hell. The Grammy-nominated act will head to Culture Room to perform classic tunes and ones from the band's 2018 release, Mixed Reality. Because you already know all the words to their hits, you might as well go down and cheer on these pop rockers with a new generation of fans. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $35.

Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert. Do you have little Star Wars-obsessed kids? Are you a big Star Wars-obsessed kid? Then get your tickets to Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert. The show is family-friendly and features a symphony performing John Williams' Oscar-winning score live. The composer made the music for all eight Star Wars movies, and we all know how dramatic and recognizable these soundscapes are. Grab your lightsaber and Wookiee mask and get ready for an otherworldly, immersive afternoon at the Arsht. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $99.

 
Liz Tracy holds a master's degree in religion from Florida State University. She has written for publications such as Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, and Ocean Drive. She spent three years as New Times Broward-Palm Beach's music editor and is currently the managing editor of Tom Tom Magazine.

