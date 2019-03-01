The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

P! nk . Last Thanksgiving, 39-year-old singer P! nk slashed the tires of retired motorcycle racer Carey Hart, her husband of 13 years and the father of her two children. Then she went on Ellen and told everyone about it. That's because P! nk , born Alecia Moore, can say whatever the hell she wants and still have an outrageously vast and loyal fan base that'll hear the story and go, "I get it." And we do get it, because marriage can be tough. P! nk's honesty and passion are exactly what fans love about her — that and her acrobatic skills and vocal talents. She's on tour and coming to the BB&T Center in anticipation of her upcoming album, Hurts 2B Human. Enjoy the show — just don't piss her off. 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-8000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $54.95 to $354.95.

CNCO. Three years after they won the Univision singing competition La Banda in front of a studio audience in Doral, the five members of the reggaeton boy band CNCO are rehearsing in a Wynwood fitness studio. It's early January, and the group is preparing for its first U.S. headlining tour. The 11-city trek, which includes a March 1 stop at the American Airlines Arena, kicks off tonight, and there’s still work to be done. Boy bands aren’t exactly known for winging it during shows. Read our full interview, "Inside CNCO's Private Tour Rehearsals in Wynwood: 'We're Kind of Nervous.'" 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at American Airlines Arena; 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000. Tickets cost $29 to $501.50 via ticketmaster.com.

Willie Nelson & Family. Outlaw country legend and cool stoner dad Willie Nelson is an American hero. We love Willie in the morning, evening, or night. We love him in his home state of Texas, in the country music capital of Nashville, and even when he plays Coconut Creek. When he performs here this weekend, he'll surely be wearing his signature look: a bandanna, braids, jeans, and red, white, and blue macramé sash — 100 percent cool gear. He'll be backed by his band, Family, with his actual sister, pianist Bobbie. Nelson might not have the same chops he had in the '70s, but he has just as much heart and style. He's one of a kind and forever at the top of his cool game. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Tickets cost $50 to $400.