The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

P!
CNCO. Three years after they won the Univision singing competition La Banda in front of a studio audience in Doral, the five members of the reggaeton boy band CNCO are rehearsing in a Wynwood fitness studio. It's early January, and the group is preparing for its first U.S. headlining tour. The 11-city trek, which includes a March 1 stop at the American Airlines Arena, kicks off tonight, and there’s still work to be done. Boy bands aren’t exactly known for winging it during shows. Read our full interview, "Inside CNCO's Private Tour Rehearsals in Wynwood: 'We're Kind of Nervous.'" 8 p.m. Friday, March 1, at American Airlines Arena; 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000. Tickets cost $29 to $501.50 via ticketmaster.com.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Willie Nelson & Family. Outlaw country legend and cool stoner dad Willie Nelson is an American hero. We love Willie in the morning, evening, or night. We love him in his home state of Texas, in the country music capital of Nashville, and even when he plays Coconut Creek. When he performs here this weekend, he'll surely be wearing his signature look: a bandanna, braids, jeans, and red, white, and blue macramé sash — 100 percent cool gear. He'll be backed by his band, Family, with his actual sister, pianist Bobbie. Nelson might not have the same chops he had in the '70s, but he has just as much heart and style. He's one of a kind and forever at the top of his cool game. 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, 5550 NW 40th St., Coconut Creek; 954-977-6700; seminolecoconutcreekcasino.com. Tickets cost $50 to $400.
Gin Blossoms. Let us remind you of the Gin Blossoms. The band originated in Tempe, Arizona, in the late '80s. Its songs — pop classics such as "Hey Jealousy," "Found Out About You," and "Follow You Down" — dominated the '90s airwaves. At the time, you were probably cringing at how much you liked singing along to these songs that all sounded alike, especially "Hey Jealousy," because that one is catchy as hell. The Grammy-nominated act will head to Culture Room to perform classic tunes and ones from the band's 2018 release, Mixed Reality. Because you already know all the words to their hits, you might as well go down and cheer on these pop rockers with a new generation of fans. 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $35.
Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert. Do you have little Star Wars-obsessed kids? Are you a big Star Wars-obsessed kid? Then get your tickets to Star Wars: A New Hope in Concert. The show is family-friendly and features a symphony performing John Williams' Oscar-winning score live. The composer made the music for all eight Star Wars movies, and we all know how dramatic and recognizable these soundscapes are. Grab your lightsaber and Wookiee mask and get ready for an otherworldly, immersive afternoon at the Arsht. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $49 to $99.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!