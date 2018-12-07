The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Emily Estefan at the Miami Design District Performance Series. Emily Estefan is the daughter of iconic Cuban-American musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan. As part of Miami Sound Machine, the two defined a universally loved '80s sound and took their wall-shaking Latin music to every American household. Emily Estefan's own music may have as much depth as her parents' and she might be as talented as they are, but her songwriting is all her own. It's lyrically personal and complex, and sonically molded by jazz and funk. Like her parents, she doesn't skimp on the horns. This Friday, she's set to perform in the Design District during Art Basel. She's planning some surprises for the performance and says, "There's something about playing in your hometown that's electrifying." 6 p.m. Friday, December 7, in Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.

Leikeli47 at Women/N/Sound Miami. You might be Basel'ed out, but the party is still on. Head to Yo Space in Little Haiti for the Women/N/Sound concert series. The show will present a DJ set by Whitney and a headlining performance by rapper, singer, and producer Leikeli47. Expect an open bar courtesy of Airbnb, Spirit Airlines, and Archer Roose Wines. Other live acts set to perform are Sophie Beem — of whom Beyoncé is a supporter — and Miami's beloved, rocking duo the State Of, as well as the two stylish and powerful singers Tangina Stone and Liana Banks. You might already know Leikeli45's tunes from the HBO smash hit Insecure, Coachella, or Afropunk. And now you'll know her from Miami Art Week 2018. 8 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Yo Space, 294 NE 62nd St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 via airbnb.com/experiences/407597.