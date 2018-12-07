The Five Best Concerts in Miami This Weekend

Emily Estefan at the Miami Design District Performance Series. Emily Estefan is the daughter of iconic Cuban-American musicians Gloria and Emilio Estefan. As part of Miami Sound Machine, the two defined a universally loved '80s sound and took their wall-shaking Latin music to every American household. Emily Estefan's own music may have as much depth as her parents' and she might be as talented as they are, but her songwriting is all her own. It's lyrically personal and
Leikeli47 at Women/N/Sound Miami. You might be Basel'ed out, but the party is still on. Head to Yo Space in Little Haiti for the Women/N/Sound concert series. The show will present a DJ set by Whitney and a headlining performance by rapper, singer, and producer Leikeli47. Expect an open bar courtesy of Airbnb, Spirit Airlines, and Archer Roose Wines. Other live acts set to perform are Sophie Beem — of whom Beyoncé is a supporter — and Miami's beloved, rocking duo the State Of, as well as the two stylish and powerful singers Tangina Stone and Liana Banks. You might already know Leikeli45's tunes from the HBO smash hit Insecure, Coachella, or Afropunk. And now you'll know her from Miami Art Week 2018. 8 p.m. Friday, December 7, at Yo Space, 294 NE 62nd St., Miami. Tickets cost $20 via airbnb.com/experiences/407597.
Rakastella, with Red Axes, Âme, Apparat, DJ Harvey, DJ Tennis, Dixon, Job Jobse, Trikk, and others to be announced. While Red Axes tour the world delivering their dubbed-out and tripped-up sound, it isn’t enough for them to show up, play the gig, and move on to the next city. When the Tel Aviv-based DJ/producers Dori Sadovnik and Niv Arzi pass through a scene, they immerse themselves in it for all it's worth. The party is international, and so are they. Look no further than their Trips series of releases, the first of which, In Africa, captures the pair performing alongside local students and musicians while stopping in Ethiopia. This Saturday, they’ll take their talents to Virginia Key, where they’ll grace Rakastella as one of the few acts to have performed at the 14-hour party’s inaugural and sophomore editions. 3 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, December 8, in Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Key Beach Dr., Miami; 305-960-4600; virginiakeybeachpark.net. Tickets cost $101.25 via residentadvisor.net.
Questlove (DJ set). Beloved by locals and tucked in an area of Miami still unknown to most tourists, the Anderson will probably serve as a refuge for residents looking to party this weekend but not necessarily be in the thick of the Basel mass. The 79th Street bar will thank its loyal patrons by hosting a DJ set by Roots frontman Questlove. RSVP is required for this hot ticket. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 305-757-3368; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Boys Noize and Friends. Because the number of free parties during Miami Art Week is seemingly on the decline, it's refreshing to see German DJ/producer Boys Noize return to 1-800-Lucky to spin for the masses — and all you have to do is RSVP. On any given night, 1-800-Lucky is beyond packed, so arrive early or you'll be forced to listen to Alex Ridha's set from the street. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 8, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free with RSVP via boysnoizefriends.splashthat.com.
