Miami Sludge Pioneers Cavity A.D. Are Here to Stay

Like many of us, Daniel Gorostiaga recalls his formative years with a shiny gleam. Or maybe in his case it's a sludgy gleam. In the early '90's, when he co-founded sludge metal band Cavity, he thought Miami's music scene was at a real high point.

"It was very free back then. I can see that going to different shows at different towns. Metalheads, sludgers, and punks don't mix any more. Back then we only had one place to play, Churchill's. Labels were non-existent. We had no choice but to go to the same shows where a bunch of freaks played music."

Out of this DIY punk scene Gorostiaga found a like minded soul in singer Rene Barge. Together they launched Cavity, following an underground trend towards harder, heavier music. "There was something going all around the country with a hardcore vibe. There was a whole new wave of bands that were dirtier than anything we'd heard before. Bands like Citizens Arrest and Godflesh."

Starting in 1992 and playing through 2001, Cavity became locally beloved and nationally known for their heavy sound. But after nearly a decade together Cavity fell apart. Gorostiaga moved to New York City to get a master's degree in art. Other members embarked to Chicago and San Francisco. But there were constant requests for a reunion.

"I could see interest in the band online. People didn't know we broke up and interest kept growing as the sludge genre got bigger."

In 2015 the right person called. Priya Ray, of '90's Miami band Kreamy 'Lectric Santa, asked Cavity to play a reunion show to help her raise money for a handicapped-accessible van. "Things worked out like the old days," Gorostiaga remembers. "We decided to keep it open and give it another try."

They rechristened themselves Cavity A.D. The reunion is two albums old now — 2017 brought the LP After Death while this past January they released Wraith — and they've got plans to work on a third.

That slight alteration to the band name was important for what the bandmates felt was an evolution of their sound. "People try to put us in a box, but we want to try new things. We're more drone-like and more repetitive now. We're getting more experimental. We're bringing drum machines into our live shows as something new to diversify our sound."

Miami will have a chance to hear the drum machine-assisted Cavity A.D. with a free show June 27 at Las Rosas. Along with founding members Gorostiaga and Barge, they'll be joined on stage with longtime guitarist Ed Matus, and newer members in guitarist Andrew McLees and drummer Bryan Adams. With plans for that aforementioned third record and a possible West Coast tour in the fall, the guys have no plans to shut Cavity A.D. down again. Even if they'll continue to have one foot set in their Miami sludge past.

Cavity A.D. 9 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free.