Above & Beyond's Tony McGuinness on the Changing Ways We Consume Music

As one-third of the English progressive trance trio Above & Beyond, Tony McGuinness has had a front-row seat to watch the evolving ways the world consumes music.

"It used to be the lack of availability of music made it more valued," McGuinness tells New Times. "You'd go to a club and hear a song, and you'd have to track it down. Then you'd spend weeks getting to know it. An album was valuable because you spent money on it. People's record collections were a display of their soul.

"Now," he continues, "with streaming, music has become like electricity or water. There's no less effort in creation, but in consumption it just comes out."