Get Spooked With Yelle on Halloween Night

Juliet
"We are having an Indian summer. It's really nice,"
But soon she'll leave her downtime in Brittany behind and cross the Atlantic with bandmate Jean-François Perrier. Together they make up the French electro-pop outfit Yelle, which is embarking on a U.S. East Coast tour with a Miami date Wednesday, October 31, at the Ground.
"We toured last year around the U.S. without a new record,"
Yelle is not exactly a stranger to performing in Miami. Wednesday's show will be the group's fourth in Miami since its debut in 2005. The band rose at the height of the blog-house era, seeing plenty of exposure through sites such as MySpace and the Hype Machine. But unlike other French acts of the time that saw crossover success stateside, Yelle did it while singing in French.
Now, with more than a decade under its belt, Yelle is perhaps one of the most surprising acts from that era to have survived.
"I'm probably more stressed now than I was ten years ago,"
However, despite the increased anxiety,
According to
"I think at some point, we are going to release a new album, but right now we are not in that mood... To write a whole album, it's a totally different energy, and we need some time to find that energy back. I'm sure it's going to happen at some point."
The current burst of singles has also allowed
"When we wrote '
It's the band's commitment to remaining francophone that has earned it such a cult following, particularly in the States, where it can be difficult for any band, let alone one that doesn't sing in English, to break through. Yelle's success in America isn't lost on
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
She admits that these days, thanks to the internet, it's easy to find music from all over the world, in whatever language, but she doesn't know why American audiences continue to tune in. "I can't really understand why, but I feel really lucky," she says.
Yelle's Miami show will also see the band encounter a popular American holiday. Though it won't be the band's first Halloween in America, it will be Yelle's first Halloween in the Magic City, where locals go all-out with costumes and themed celebrations.
"For me, it's a really strange city,"
Yelle. 9 p.m. Wednesday, October 31, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $25 via ticketfly.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!