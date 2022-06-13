The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Machine Gun Kelly, Weval, King Gizzard & the Wizard Lizard, and More

This week, Machine Gun Kelly brings his Mainstream Sellout Tour to the FTX Arena, King Gizzard & the Wizard Lizard does a two-night stint at Space Park, and Dutch duo Weval takes the stage at the Ground.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts scheduled in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, June 13

Fernando Ulibarri: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Jazz Jam: With Andrew Amengor Trio, 9 p.m., Free. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Tuesday, June 14

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, June 15

Machine Gun Kelly: With Blackbear and Iann Dior, 7:30 p.m., $24.75-$124.75. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Nicolas Irazoqui and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Sammy Figueroa: 8 p.m., $55-$225. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Zach Bartholomew: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Thursday, June 16

Adam Scone: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

DJ Stretch: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Fleetmac Wood: 10 p.m., $20. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

French Horn Collective: 8 p.m., Free. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Harold Fandino and Jesus Rodriguez: 8 p.m., Free. Terras, 528 SW Ninth Ave., Miami, 305-204-1793, lifehousehotels.com/hotels/miami/little-havana/restaurant/terras.

Jubano Jazz: With the Klezmer Company Jazz Orchestra., 8:30 p.m., $12-$48. The Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami, 786-401-6330, theandersonmiami.com.

Juneteenth Juke Joint: 7 p.m., $25-$200. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Leandro Da Silva: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Massio and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Objects Don't Dance: With Priori and DJ Qu., 10 p.m., $10-$25. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Friday, June 17

Ann Wilson: 8 p.m., $39.50-$69.50. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-761-5374, parkerplayhouse.com.

Bakke: 11 p.m., $10-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Chippy Nonstop: 10 p.m., $10-$15. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

DJ Obscene: 10 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Fat Joe: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Guy J: 9 p.m., $0-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Imanbek: 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Nora En Pure: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Paper Trees: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Ritual: With Falco, Just M3 RC, Shayne Pilpel, and More Monsters., 11 p.m., $10. Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami.

Tim Green: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Troy Roberts: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Two Friends: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Unai Trotti and Puma: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Saturday, June 18

A. Curtis Farrow's Gospelfest 2022: With Kirk Franklin, Jonathan McReynolds, and Yolanda Adams, 6 p.m., $75-$175. Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar.

Chucho Valdés and Paquito D'Rivera: 8 p.m., $45-$125. Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-949-6722, arshtcenter.org.

Concret: 10 p.m., $25-$40. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

CQ Live: With D-Nice, Fat Joe, Tank, El Debarge, Mase, and others, 7 p.m., $35-$199.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Don Diablo: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Grum: 9 p.m., $0-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Jay Aston's Gene Loves Jezebel: With Rosegarden Funeral Party., 7 p.m., $20. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Jezebel: With Bapari, Bianca Oblivion, Bunni, and Berrakka., 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Justin Martin & HoneyLuv: 11 p.m., $15-$60. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Keith Urban: With Ingrid Andress., 7 p.m., $29.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: 7 p.m., TBA. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard: With Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, 4:30 p.m., $43.50-$143.50. Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, 305-943-8000, hardrockstadium.com.

Nancy Wagner and Robert Hand: 8 p.m. Luna Star Cafe, 775 NE 125th St., North Miami, 305-799-7123, lunastarcafe.com.

Nervo: 12 p.m., $25. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com.

Oh What a Night, the Ultimate Tribute to Frankie Valli: 8 p.m., $45.79-$55.14. Aventura Arts & Cultural Center, 3385 NE 188th St., Aventura, 877-311-7469, aventuracenter.org.

Reik: 8 p.m., $57.99-$176.99. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Savi: 8 p.m., $30-$50. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Starset: With Red, Fame On Fire, and Oni, 6 p.m., $22.50. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Troy Roberts: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Weval: 11 p.m., $15-$25. The Ground Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, thegroundmiami.com.

Sunday, June 19

Dead Kennedys: With Nekromantix and the Venomous Pinks, 6:30 p.m., $30. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Five Venoms: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Frost Chopin Festival Opening Concert: With J J Jun Li Bui and Ewa Pobocka., 4 p.m., Free. UM Maurice Gusman Concert Hall, 1314 Miller Dr., Coral Gables, 305-284-2241, music.miami.edu.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard: 3 p.m., $20-$45. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

MewithoutYou: 8 p.m., $35-$40. Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami, 855-732-8992, gramps.com.

Styx and REO Speedwagon: With Loverboy., 6:45 p.m., $29.50-$1,010. iThink Financial Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach, 561-795-8883, livenation.com.