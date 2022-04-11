The Best Concerts in Miami This Week: Clairo, Justin Bieber, Bon Iver, and More

This week, bedroom-pop pioneer Clairo croons at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Justin Bieber's postponed tour finally lands at FTX Arena, and indie-folk act Bon Iver takes the stage at the FPL Solar Amphitheater.

Below, in chronological order, are the concerts in Miami this week. Stay ahead of all upcoming shows with New Times' Miami concert calendar.

Monday, April 11

Chris Tomlin: 7 p.m., $20-$129.75. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Inside the Music: What the Heck!: 7 p.m., Free. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Noah Nipp: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Tuesday, April 12

Lemon City Trio: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Wednesday, April 13

Clairo: With Widowspeak, 8 p.m., $35-$55. The Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-7300, fillmoremb.com.

The Darkness: 7:30 p.m., $28. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Dayseeker: With Holding Absence, Thornhill, and Caskets., 6 p.m., $17-$20. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Dragonforce: With Firewind, Visions of Atlantis, and Seven Spires, 7 p.m., $23. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Gold Coast Jazz: With Dirty Dozen Brass Band, 7:45 p.m., $65. Amaturo Theater at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.

Jaden Smith: 10 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Justin Bieber: With Jaden Smith and ¿Téo?, 7:30 p.m., $59.50-$199.50. FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, ftxarena.com.

Magela Herrera: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Miguel Zenon: 8 p.m., $55-$225. Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5742, faenatheater.com.

Nicolas Irazoqui and Octa Digio: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Thursday, April 14

Adolfo Herrera and Leonard Garcia: 7 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Eric Dlux: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Federico Molinari: 11 p.m., $10. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

The Knotty G's: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Luna Luna: With Dent May and Pearl & the Oysters., 7 p.m., $16-$20. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Mine Mia and Rader: 10 p.m., $25-$30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Friday, April 15

Adam Port and Chloé Caillet: 11 p.m., $15-$40. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Beer and Brass: 8 p.m., $40. New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach, 305-673-3331, nws.edu/new-world-center.

Bon Iver: With Dijon, 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$119.50. FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

The Expendables: 7:30 p.m., $22. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Gene Farris: 10 p.m., $30. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Hot Flash Heat Wave: 7 p.m., $15-$18. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.

Ja Rule: 8 p.m., $50-$75. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Kevin Florez: 7 p.m., $20-$25. Rosario, 901 Brickell Pl., Suite 101, 305-733-1152, rosariomiami.com.

Lotus Collective: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Madd Jazz: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Mira and Chris Schwarzwälder: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Out in the Tropics: With Miguel Gutierrez and Rodrigo Cuevas., 8 p.m., $20. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Rxnde Akozta: 8 p.m., $40-$80. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Shouse: 9 p.m., Free-$20. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sickick: 11 p.m., $40. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Youandewan and Jeremy Ismael: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Saturday, April 16

Alejandra Guzman and Paulina Rubio: 8 p.m., $55-$155. Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-797-5531, hardrocklivehollywoodfl.com.

Behrouz: 10 p.m., $25-$50. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Bon Jovi: 8 p.m., $14.75-$745.25. FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, flalivearena.com.

Camilo Miranda and Christian Len: 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Cedric Gervais: 11 p.m., $50. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

El Taiger: 9 p.m., $60-$90. Flamingo Theater Bar, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-420-5633, flamingotheaterllc.com.

L Shankar: 8 p.m., $35-$50. North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-672-5202, northbeachbandshell.com.

Lagrimas: With Walls of Poland and Obsidian., 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.

Leslie Cartaya: 8 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Los Reyesz Bong Death and Vacuous Depth: With EDKH and Münchausen., 8 p.m., $10. Hotbox, 1036 N. Miami Ave., Miami.

Louis Dee: 10 p.m., Free-$25. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Maelo Ruiz: 8 p.m., $50-$120. La Scala de Miami, 905 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 786-803-8194, lascalademiami.com.

Menno de Jong: 9 p.m., $0-$400. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Miami Symphony Orchestra: 6-9 p.m., Free. Peacock Park, 2820 McFarlane Rd., Coconut Grove, miamigov.com/parks.

Millyz: With Huey V, Johnny Oz, and Fayn., 10 p.m., $25-$75. The Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-860-5634, thejointofmiami.com.

One Night in April: With Dude Skywalker, Nii Tei, and Mulqueen., 11 p.m., $15-$30. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Orquesta Brava: 8 p.m., Free. Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 305-649-3000, magiccitycasino.com.

Ovi: 10 p.m., $60. LVL II, 7335 NW 36th St., Miami, 305-721-7482.

Rony Seikaly and DJ Boring: 11 p.m., $15-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Saved by the 90's: 7 p.m., $15. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.

Simone Vitullo: 10 p.m., Free-$25. SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-239-1300, slshotels.com.

Soulpax: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

The Amity Affliction: 6:30 p.m., $24.50. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.

Trick Daddy and Friends: 8 p.m., $39-$100. James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami, 305-372-4634, jlkc.com.

Tritonal: 10 p.m., $20. Daer South Florida, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-779-4750, hardrocknightlife.com/daer-south-florida.

Vitess and Calabasa: 9 p.m., $15-$30. Mezcalista, 921 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-423-0094, mezcalistamiami.com.

Sunday, April 17

Angel & Khriz: 9 p.m., Free-$20. The Dirty Rabbit Wynwood, 151 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-812-3308, thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.

Crespo: 8 p.m., $20-$30. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Derek Fairholm: 9 p.m., Free. Lagniappe, 3425 NE Second Ave., Miami, 305-576-0108, lagniappehouse.com.

Olé & Ashe: 5 p.m., Free. The Doral Yard, 8455 NW 53rd St., Doral, 305-744-5038, thedoralyard.com.

Sama' Abdulhadi and Jacques Greene: 10 p.m., $15-$50. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.