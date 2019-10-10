Technique Records Will Move, Open "Wish You Were Gear" Synth Shop

After nearly two years in business on Miami's Upper Eastside, Technique Records announced today it will move to a new location, opening October 26. In preparation for the move, Technique will close Thursday, October 24, and Friday, October 25. But regulars and neighbors need not worry: The shop is moving to a larger location across the street from its flagship.

Owner Mikey Ramirez, formerly of Fort Lauderdale's Radio-Active Records, says the move came unexpectedly but at a welcome time.

"I don't want to say that I've outgrown my space," says Ramirez, but he adds he spends most of his days scouting record collections from potential sellers, with each collection cramping the small shop's space more an more. "I've maxed out my room of what I can do."

When the landlord across the street asked Ramirez if he knew of anyone who was looking to rent out a space in the area, no one came to mind. But the shop owner eventually realized his own business might need the upgrade.

Technique Records presents weekly events ranging from in-stores to pop-up parties, and it was during these events that Ramirez noticed increasingly cramped conditions. At 1,600 square feet, the new location is almost double the size of Technique's original location.

Though Ramirez had no plans to move before an offer came along, the size of the new location offered some unique opportunities. He decided to team up with Gramps owner Adam Gersten, who for years has dreamed of opening his own shop specializing in synthesizers. The result is Wish You Were Gear, a mini-shop inside the new Technique store that will sell new, used, consignment, and vintage musical gear, with a specialty in synthesizers and electronic instruments. The shop will also sell turntables, needles, and DJ equipment. Wish You Were Gear is an authorized Moog dealer.

"I've always had an obsession with synthesizers specifically and always wanted one," Gersten says. He had a Roland JD-800 when he was a teenager and progressed to scouring pawnshops for others. Because his good friend is opening a larger Technique location, Gersten says the timing is right to realize his long-held dream.

Gersten plans to host classes and workshops with visiting artists at Wish You Were Gear, and Ramirez says in-stores are already in the works for the new shop.

The first major event will happen during the grand opening. The shop's housewarming party will take place October 26 from 5 to 10 p.m. Expect DJs, giveaways, happy hour, and food from the pizza truck Big G's. The party will continue the following day from noon to 6 p.m.

One of the benefits of moving to a larger space across the street, Ramirez says, is he won't have to worry about losing loyal customers due to distance. Retaining regulars was important to him given the connection Technique has forged with the community since the store's inception. "The support we've received over the past two years — I'll be eternally humble."

Technique Records Grand Opening. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 26, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, October 27, at 880 NE 79th St., Miami; techniquerecords.com. Admission is free. Follow Wish You Were Gear on Instagram.