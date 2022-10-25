Travis Scott and Snoop Dogg Make an Interesting Pair, If You Think About It

The Fontainebleau Miami Beach will host live sets from two generation-defining rap stars on back-to-back nights ahead of Halloween. Friday, October 28 is slated for West Coast legend Snoop Dogg, with Saturday, October 29 set for one of the most recognizable faces of the past decade: Travis Scott. Per usual, both performances will be supplemented by surprise guests and DJ sets starting at 9 p.m.
There's not much in common between the two headliners. Most times, it seems like Scott performs like he's purging through an out-of-body experience, while Snoop carries himself more like he's out for a leisurely walk. Much of that has to do with the intent behind the music, among other things: emotions, ambitions, influences, and audience. The ability for them to coexist in the same medium today is just a testament to the range and ambiguity of hip-hop. It's a beautiful thing.
When a young Calvin Broadus Jr., then known as Snoop Doggy Dogg, first broke out on Dr. Dre's The Chronic in 1992, an even younger Scott, born Jacques Webster, was probably learning how to walk. As a steadfast poster boy for Death Row Records, Snoop was a fixture in the California-based vanguard that helped commercialize hip-hop on a national scale. His 1993 debut, Doggystyle, was entrenched in the silky G-funk palette made popular by Dre, and it shook the industry by going quadruple platinum in just six months.
Since the start of his career, Snoop's perennial output has been subject to decades worth of critical praise, commercial success, and worldwide outreach. So many classic (and lowkey funny) moments peppered across his discography give context to his sustained longevity: the droning groove of his introductory single "What's My Name"; the goofy Bill Clinton reference on "Still a G Thang"; and the onomatopoeic tongue clicking of "Drop It Like It's Hot." Also, his auto-tuned melodies on the 2007 hit "Sensual Seduction" have always been some of his hardest material.
The man deserves his flowers for simply being himself.
"Bad Mood / Shit On You").
The subsequent arc of Scott's career saw his rise to fame pick up steam through his fan-favorite Days Before Rodeo mixtape and his watershed debut studio album, Rodeo, released in 2015. Scott continuously leapfrogged one project to the next, meshing punchy, synthetic vocals with cinematic swells and warps in the production. Days Before's "Drugs You Should Try It" and Rodeo's "90210" still stand out as some of his most emotive, boundary-pushing tracks to date.
Everything for Scott since then is history. All the songs you've heard by now, like "Antidote" and "Goosebumps" and "Pick Up the Phone," have catapulted him to A-list status, with his most successful album, Astroworld, coming afterward in 2018. As a trailblazer in contemporary rap, Scott's imprint has deepened through collaborative work with the Migos, Future, Drake, Young Thug, and his idol, Kid Cudi. His record label, Cactus Jack, has established a wider platform for upstarts like SoFaygo and Don Toliver, the latter being one of the most revered surprise guests on Astroworld for his resonant verse on "Can't Say."
This year, Snoop Dogg has dropped a total of four projects, including a Gangsta Grillz tape with DJ Drama this past week entitled Gangsta Grillz: I Still Got It. Travis' coveted Utopia album is still on hold after over two years of building hype, but this year he's had a hand in Future & Southside's "Hold that Heat" single as well as Nav & Lil Baby's "Never Sleep."
Miami can sit back and smile this week, knowing that two superstars in their own right are set to take the city over on back-to-back nights.
Snoop Dogg. 9 p.m. Friday, October 28, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami; bleaulive.com. Tickets cost $120 to $750 via eventbrite.com.
Travis Scott. 9 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami; bleaulive.com. Tickets cost $175 to $1,000 via eventbrite.com.