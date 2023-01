Be a "Rockstarr" at Trina's New Miami Music Festival

1Ellie

93 Purpose

Ace Persona

Allegra Dayo

Babii J

Ball Greezy

Bianca Clarke

Billy Blue

Boosie Badazz

Brisco

Brittany Jane

Dess Dorr

Godsent

Gorilla Zoe

Honey Rose

Ivorian Doll

Jaylanie

KaeDaRapper

Kalii

KenTheMan

Kodak Black

Lezhae

Lily Massie

Mariah Lynn

Mike Smiff

MPRRicherich

Myammee

Ms. Hustle

Natoria

Nia

Oya Baby

Queen K

Saucy Santana

Smilesofficial

Star Kruger

Sukihana

Teenear

Tierra Tranice

Trick Daddy

Trina

Vstuck

Mayors and commissioners come and go, but there is only one undisputed Queen of Miami: Trina. And now, to remind us of her regal bearings, da Baddest Bitch has decreed a festival for the good people. Huzzah!To provide mirth to her subjects, the queen has assembled the most skillful rap artists in the realm. Of course, her most loyal knight, Trick Daddy, will joust for her favor. Boosie Badazz, Ball Greezy, and many others will participate in the tournament. Kodak Black, a rogue knight if ever there was one, will appear as a "special guest." Supa Cindy will host.Rockstarr Music Festival kicks off Saturday, February 11, at a unique location. It's being held at Dezerland Park in North Miami, a Boomers-style (RIP) amusement park with go-carts, rock climbing, obstacle courses, a roller skating rink, games of the VR and arcade variety, and other attractions.For tickets and more information, visit the festival's Eventbrite page . Find the full current lineup below, in alphabetical order: