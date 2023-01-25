Be a "Rockstarr" at Trina's New Miami Music Festival

To provide mirth to her subjects, the queen has assembled the most skillful rap artists in the realm. Of course, her most loyal knight, Trick Daddy, will joust for her favor. Boosie Badazz, Ball Greezy, and many others will participate in the tournament. Kodak Black, a rogue knight if ever there was one, will appear as a "special guest." Supa Cindy will host.
Rockstarr Music Festival kicks off Saturday, February 11, at a unique location. It's being held at Dezerland Park in North Miami, a Boomers-style (RIP) amusement park with go-carts, rock climbing, obstacle courses, a roller skating rink, games of the VR and arcade variety, and other attractions.
For tickets and more information, visit the festival's Eventbrite page. Find the full current lineup below, in alphabetical order:
- 1Ellie
- 93 Purpose
- Ace Persona
- Allegra Dayo
- Babii J
- Ball Greezy
- Bianca Clarke
- Billy Blue
- Boosie Badazz
- Brisco
- Brittany Jane
- Dess Dorr
- Godsent
- Gorilla Zoe
- Honey Rose
- Ivorian Doll
- Jaylanie
- KaeDaRapper
- Kalii
- KenTheMan
- Kodak Black
- Lezhae
- Lily Massie
- Mariah Lynn
- Mike Smiff
- MPRRicherich
- Myammee
- Ms. Hustle
- Natoria
- Nia
- Oya Baby
- Queen K
- Saucy Santana
- Smilesofficial
- Star Kruger
- Sukihana
- Teenear
- Tierra Tranice
- Trick Daddy
- Trina
- Vstuck