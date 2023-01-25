Be a "Rockstarr" at Trina's New Miami Music Festival

Support Us

January 25, 2023 8:00AM

Trina is Miami's rap royalty.
Mayors and commissioners come and go, but there is only one undisputed Queen of Miami: Trina. And now, to remind us of her regal bearings, da Baddest Bitch has decreed a festival for the good people. Huzzah!

To provide mirth to her subjects, the queen has assembled the most skillful rap artists in the realm. Of course, her most loyal knight, Trick Daddy, will joust for her favor. Boosie Badazz, Ball Greezy, and many others will participate in the tournament. Kodak Black, a rogue knight if ever there was one, will appear as a "special guest." Supa Cindy will host.

Rockstarr Music Festival kicks off Saturday, February 11, at a unique location. It's being held at Dezerland Park in North Miami, a Boomers-style (RIP) amusement park with go-carts, rock climbing, obstacle courses, a roller skating rink, games of the VR and arcade variety, and other attractions.

For tickets and more information, visit the festival's Eventbrite page. Find the full current lineup below, in alphabetical order:
  • 1Ellie
  • 93 Purpose
  • Ace Persona
  • Allegra Dayo
  • Babii J
  • Ball Greezy
  • Bianca Clarke
  • Billy Blue
  • Boosie Badazz
  • Brisco
  • Brittany Jane
  • Dess Dorr
  • Godsent
  • Gorilla Zoe
  • Honey Rose
  • Ivorian Doll
  • Jaylanie
  • KaeDaRapper
  • Kalii
  • KenTheMan
  • Kodak Black
  • Lezhae
  • Lily Massie
  • Mariah Lynn
  • Mike Smiff
  • MPRRicherich
  • Myammee
  • Ms. Hustle
  • Natoria
  • Nia
  • Oya Baby
  • Queen K
  • Saucy Santana
  • Smilesofficial
  • Star Kruger
  • Sukihana
  • Teenear
  • Tierra Tranice
  • Trick Daddy
  • Trina
  • Vstuck
Rockstarr Music Festival. With Trina, Kodak Black, Trick Daddy, Boosie Badazz, and others. 1 p.m. Saturday, February 11, at Dezerland Park, 14401 NE 19th Ave., North Miami; 786-590-5000; dezerlandpark.com. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via eventbrite.com.
Douglas Markowitz is a former music and arts editorial intern for Miami New Times. Born and raised in South Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before earning a bachelor's in communications from University of North Florida. He writes freelance about music, art, film, and other subjects.

